The phenomenon ‘Titane’ wins the second Palme d’Or at Cannes for a female director in 74 years

74 editions has taken the Cannes Festival to crown a film director for the second time. The first was Jane Campion, who won the Palme d’Or in 1993 with ‘The Piano’ in a tie with Kaige Chen’s ‘Farewell to my Concubine’. Almost 30 years later, Julia Ducournau has managed to repeat the feat, this time alone.

The director who debuted with the acclaimed ‘Crudo’ has turned the festival upside down with her second film, ‘Titane’. It is a disturbing, provocative and at times terrifying thriller that has generated passionate reviews, although not all of them positive. Jessica Kiang defended in The Playlist that “it is full of impressive ideas, suggestive ellipsis, transgressive twists and absurd proposals”, that it should be a disaster but it manages not to be: “‘Titane’ is a delight to the eye, to the ear and a source of obsession and fetishism “. Nando Salvá has said in El Periódico that Ducournau is “a worthy heir to David Cronenberg.” On IndieWire David Ehrlich assures that ‘Titane’ is “one of the wildest films ever seen at Cannes”.

The jury, chaired by Spike Lee, must agree, because they have awarded him the highest award. The director of ‘Haz lo que debas’ had a much commented slip, mistakenly announcing the award at the beginning of the closing gala. When they told him that he had to announce the first prize of the night, he understood by a confusion that it was the first prize, that is, the most important of the contest, which was in the list. When it was his turn to announce the Palme d’Or again at the end of the night, he apologized, provoking laughter from the audience.

The rest of the record was very distributed. Leos Carax was voted Best Director for ‘Annette’, while Renate Reinsve is Best Actress for ‘The Worst Person in the World’ and Caleb Landry Jones, Best Actor for ‘Nitram’. Ryusuke Hamaguchi won the Best Screenplay award for ‘Drive My Car’.

There have also been two ties. ‘A Hero’ by Asghar Farhadi, who will come to Spain by the hand of A Contracorriente, shares the Grand Prix with ‘Compartment No. 6’ by the young Finn Juhu Kuosmanen. And the Jury Prize went to ‘Ahed’s Knee’ by Nadav Lapid and ‘Memoria’ by Apichatpong Weerasethakul.

‘Titane’, on October 8 in theaters

Caramel Films and Youplanet Pictures will bring this intriguing ‘Titane’ to Spanish cinemas this fall. Spanish distributors have already announced that the film starring Agathe Rouselle and Vincent Lindon will be released on October 8 in our country. This is the brief synopsis: “After a series of crimes that have remained unexplained, a father finds his son who disappeared 10 years ago. TITANIUM: Metal highly resistant to heat and corrosion, ideal for extremely resistant alloys”.