Friday May 01, 2020

The historical Brazilian striker has a particular brand in his career, since he is the only player in the world who played and scored in El Clásico of Spanish football with the shirts of Barcelona and Real Madrid, and in the Derbi Della Madonnina defending both Inter like Milan.

In football history books, Ronaldo’s name always goes. The Brazilian marked an era during part of the 90’s and the beginning of this century, due to his incredible scoring ability and his demonic dribbles. In his later years, despite causing serious knee problems and an obvious overweight due to thyroid problems, he always managed to stand out above the rest.

Out of all the marks that the ‘Phenomenon’ could have broken, from his golden balls to his record as a World Cup scorer that took 8 years to be surpassed, the former Brazilian forward has another record to his credit, which really seems impossible to match in these times.

Ronaldo has the particularity of being the only player in history who played two of the most important classics in world football, wearing the shirt of both teams. El ‘Phenomenon’ played El Clásico in Spain, defending both Barcelona and Real Madrid, while it also played Derbi Della Madonnina representing Inter and Milan. And, of course, he had the luxury of scoring the classic rival with the four shirts.

During his only season at Barcelona, ​​1996/97, the Brazilian dazzled the world at just 20 years old. During that course, he scored twice for Madrid in the match played at the Camp Nou. With the ‘Merengue’ shirt, which Ronaldo defended between 2002 and 2007, the el Phenomenon ’marked the Catalan team four times.

In the case of the Italian Derby, the Brazilian played between 1997 and 2002 at Inter Milan, where he possibly showed his best version, but suffered a knee injury that considerably reduced his performance in the future. In this period, Ronaldo was able to score four goals against Milan. On the other hand, while representing ‘Rossonero’ between 2006 and 2008, he managed to score a goal for his former team.

