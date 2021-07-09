the pharmacist prepares its third dose to ensure its effectiveness against the variant such as Delta

In the context of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, the US pharmaceutical Pfizer and his german partner BioNTech see the need for a third dose of their vaccine, since they are assuming a decrease in its protective effect, according to data provided by a study by the Israeli Ministry of Health published by the Financial Times based on the “real life” of Israel, the great Pfizer vaccine testing laboratory.

According to a statement from this Ministry of Health, at the beginning of this week they had seen the vaccine efficacy from Pfizer from more than 90% to about 64% as the B.1.617.2 or Delta variant spread.

Faced with this situation, both vaccine manufacturers plan, in the very short term, request authorization for emergency use to administer a third dose of your SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. According to their own statements, the two companies will send the corresponding data “in the coming weeks” to the US FDA, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities.

Authorization for emergency use of the third dose will be requested in the coming weeks

The analysis of the data provided by Israel to the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, and which served as a precedent for this decision, indicates that the protective effect of the vaccine it decreases after six months of inoculation of the second dose, also due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus.

“As it was already clear from the practical application data compiled by the Israeli Ministry of Health, the protective effect of the vaccine against infections and symptomatic diseases diminishes six months after the second vaccine,” both companies said in a joint statement. “Although protection against serious diseases remains high for six months, a decrease in effectiveness against symptomatic cases of Covid-19 and the appearance of variants of SARS-CoV-2 over time can be expected,” explained the two companies. “With regard to the Pfizer vaccine, protection is slowly diminishing over time. We have data that indicates that at six months the protection is no longer 95% but 91%, and at eight months we see that the antibodies that produce protection clearly diminish. That is why we need a third dose to bring the protection back to close to 100% ”, explains Dr. Ugur Sahin, founder of BioNTech and creator of the first vaccine to neutralize SARS-CoV-2.

More antibodies after the third dose

The data provided by Israel are consistent with a own study underway in Phase III, conducted by Pfizer / BioNTech, which justify the need for “a third dose to be required within six to twelve months after full vaccination.”

In any case, Pfizer and BioNTech are also working in parallel on a vaccine specifically designed to protect against the Delta variant, said Pfizer Chief Scientific Officer Mikael Dolsten.

Data from both companies’ own study shows that a third booster dose with the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine generates levels of neutralizing antibodies in blood significantly Taller, on the order of five to ten times, after the second dose, suggesting that a third dose will offer promising protection, Dolsten explains.

A specific vaccine against the Delta variant is being worked on in parallel

Details of this study will be published soon in an unconfirmed scientific journal. According to the information, companies also expect a third booster dose work reliably against the Delta variant.

The first batch of mRNA vaccine for the Phase III trial is in production at Pfizer’s plant in the German city of Mainz. In statements from both companies, clinical trials of this vaccine could begin in August, subject to regulatory approvals.

“While Pfizer and BioNTech believe that a third dose of their vaccine has the potential to preserve the highest levels of protective efficacy against all currently known variants, including Delta, the companies remain vigilant and are developing an updated version of the vaccine. Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 targeting the entire peak protein of the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2, ”the company commented. “Current vaccines target only a part of the spike protein, the part of the virus that it uses to adhere to cells,” the Pfizer company clarified.

Two-thirds of the doses administered in the European Union were manufactured by Pfizer

“Several countries in Europe and elsewhere have already approached Pfizer to discuss booster doses, and that some may start giving them before possible US authorization,” Dolsten said.

The announcement could have worldwide implications. The Pfizer injection is the cornerstone of vaccination programs in many countries.

Two-thirds of the doses administered in the European Union were manufactured by Pfizer, according to the EMA. In Israel, Pfizer is the only vaccine used, while in the US, of the 158 million people fully vaccinated, more than half received the injection from Pfizer.

“I think booster shots are particularly important in older age groups,” Dolsten said.

What decision will the other pharmaceutical companies make

At the moment there are no similar movements on the part of the pharmaceutical companies Modern or AstraZeneca-Oxford in relation to the decision made by Pfizer.

What can be seen is that in the statements of the CEO of the pharmaceutical company Modern, the French Stéphena Bancel, in an interview published by ‘Le Journal du Dimanche’ announces that his vaccine will need a third booster dose.

As to AstraZeneca-Oxford, it has been speculated with the possibility of inoculating a third booster dose. Now, an analysis of two trials conducted by the University of Oxford, published in The Lancet, has shown that AstraZeneca’s drug elicits better immune responses after a second prick interval of up to 45 weeks or after a third booster inoculation.