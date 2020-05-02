The pharmaceutical industry investigates around 130 treatments against COVID-19, while about 80 possibilities are studied for vaccines

The pharmaceutical industry is investigating around 130 treatments against COVID-19, of which 77 are based on existing medications, and the rest are new therapies they are trying to develop, revealed the director of the International Federation of Pharmaceuticals (IFPMA), Thomas Cueni.

In the field of vaccines for coronavirus, the industry is studying around 80 possibilities.

At present 25 signatures They are in different phases of clinical trials of treatments, indicated the leader of the entity that represents the interests of dozens of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, producers and regional associations in the sector.

In a virtual press conference, senior executives of powerful pharmaceutical companies said that they are “working”With governments so that. once you have found effective and safe treatments for COVID-19These can be available and at affordable prices for those who need it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) launched a week ago a public-private international alliance to prevent it from being discovered once a cure for the diseaseas well as a vaccine or improve diagnostic test, their access depends solely on the ability of governments to pay for them.

This would leave the most of the world population outside the benefits of those scientific advances.

The Deputy Executive Director and Head of Cancer Research at AztraZenecaJosé Baselga said that his company is carrying out a clinical trial of a therapy to prevent lung failure in the United Kingdom and which will begin treating patients in the coming days.

The global president of Vaccines of PfizerNanette Cocero revealed that her company works both in a vaccine and in an antiviral treatment that consists of inhibiting the coronavirus protein, which is considered as the element that allows its cell multiplication.

Before the pandemic of coronavirus, whose accumulated cases in the world have already crossed the barrier of three million, the industry is testing literally with dozens of different therapies, ranging from drugs against malaria (chloroquine and its derivative hydrochloroquine), anti-inflammatories, antiviraltreatments autoimmunity and of plasma.

The latter requires having plasma sample of fully recovered patients and the researchers analyzing this option argue that it may allow treat an infected person before symptoms occur or to reduce their severity.

“We must be honest and recognize that we don’t understand this disease, that every day we learn about it, why some people are asymptomatic or why others develop pathologies of the respiratory tract, “said the pharmaceutical executive vice president MSDJulie Gerberding.

Another question that still has no answer is whether a single drug will suffice or if this coronavirus You will end up developing resistance as with other viruses that require combination therapy.

The scientist also recalled that multiplying the production capacity Future treatment “will not be easy, it will require a significant capital investment and it will take time to ensure that the production process is safe and that there will be capacity to meet demand.”

“People must have realistic expectations of what (the pharmaceutical companies) can do because what we cannot do is to promise too much and then not to fulfill ”, he stressed.

For his part, Cueni He pointed out that when the time comes, decisions will have to be made about which country are the drugs assigned or vaccines available, and that health personnel and risk groups will probably need to be given priority.

“It will be difficult to increase production on such a scale and so quickly as to satisfy the world,” said the director of the IFPMA, who considered that it will be necessary to have clear directives so that “a lottery” does not take place to know who gets medicines and vaccines first.

With information from EFE