The pharmaceutical Almirall It is a hidden gem of the Spanish stock market, according to Credit Suisse, which gives the company a bullish potential of 30% at 12 months, until 18 euros per share, compared to the 12 euros at which the security is currently trading.

Swiss bank analysts have slightly reduced their valuation from 20 euros after the Covid-19 crisis, which has led to a period of extraordinary volatility and has forced them to “reset” their expectations.

In any case, Almirall confirmed a few weeks ago that its activity and its turnover had been driven by the pandemic. During the first quarter, its net profit shot up 62%, to 48.6 million, due to the supply of wholesalers, produced mainly in March in Europe by the pandemic.

After checking that certain medications, such as paracetamol, they could help alleviate the symptoms caused by Covid-19, Almirall increased its production to supply as many as possible of those affected. “Our factories have continued to operate at full capacity thanks to the effort made by all employees. As a result, we have been able to guarantee the supply of medicines to each of the patients who need them, “the firm explained.

For Credit Suisse, Almirall publicly traded at an unjustified discount and the consensus’s most negative forecasts for 2021 on revenue and margin expansion “are not realistic.” In his opinion, the consensus assessment implies that 2021 revenues will be 300 million less than its forecasts, which is “unjustifiable”.

Furthermore, they add that the market is excluding any valuation of medicines such as Skilarence and Ilumetri, for the treatment of psoriaris; or Seysara, for acne, products considered of high added value and with a positive impact on margins.

According to his calculations, Almirall quotes a ratio of 12.1 times its estimated price / benefit (PE) for 2021, which assumes that your assessment is a 31% below than that of other specialized European pharmaceuticals.

The CEO, Peter Guenter, stressed that, in terms of business, it is too early to gauge the long-term impact of the Covid-19 health crisis in the health sector in general, and in Almirall in particular.

“However, we are satisfied with this first quarter, which has reached the objectives set before the crisis. Despite the good results obtained in this difficult start to the year, it is inevitable that, like any other company, we will be adversely impacted in the second quarter for the effects of the Covid-19 “, he recognized.

Almirall’s shares are quoted at 12 euros, which gives the company a stock market valuation of 2,100 million euros. So far this year, they have oscillated in a wide range from a minimum of 8.80 euros up to a maximum in 15.84 euros.