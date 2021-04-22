The ‘phantom syringes’ that Trump financed with hundreds of millions

Vaccination and Vaccine Card / Getty Creative

A company awarded millions of dollars by the Donald Trump administration to produce syringes for COVID-19 vaccines has not made a single one a year later.

Connecticut-based ApiJect Systems received up to $ 590 million in loans under the Defense Authorization Act to stimulate production, put into effect in 2020, amid fears of syringe shortages when pandemic vaccines become available. , revealed a report from NBC News.

The reality has been different: there was no such shortage and ApiJect did not produce anything either.

The Department of Defense extended a contract to ApiJect in May 2020 worth up to $ 251 million. When the Pentagon announced the ApiJect contract, it said that it “would allow the manufacture of more than 100 million pre-filled syringes for distribution in the United States by the end of 2020.” Previously – and unrelated to the pandemic – the company received in January 2020 a contract from the Department of Health and Human Services for more than $ 450 million dollars.

In July 2020, a report by the Associated Press news agency warned that the company had only produced 1,000 prototypes of the syringe.

The factory that was never built

ApiJect was supposed to build a production facility in an industrial park in North Carolina, but Morgan Weston, a spokesman for the foundation that manages the park, said construction has not started. ApiJect spokesman Steve Hofman said the land in North Carolina has been cleared but did not offer details on when construction would begin.

However, ApiJect has not yet received the necessary federal approval to begin production of its syringes. A spokesperson told NBC that the company “is working with several vaccine pharmaceutical companies to conduct testing and regulatory reviews of the Covid-19 vaccines in the ApiJect syringe.”

Read more

You may also like:

Image of a syringes. Photo: Getty Images.

According to ApiJect, it has “packaged … for testing purposes, two of the vaccines” so that vaccine companies can do the required testing before applying for FDA approval to use the syringe. But neither federal regulators nor any of the vaccine manufacturers confirmed any pending approval requests.

The product that was intended to be manufactured

The ApiJect device consists of an easy-to-attach needle and single-use plastic container similar to those used for eye drops and costs less than a dollar to produce.

The problem is that the syringe is more complicated than a typical needle because it should be filled with a vaccine before being sent to hospitals, pharmacies and vaccination centers. And that technology has yet to be approved in the US for any use.

The FDA (Food and Drug Administration) must approve not only the design of the device needle, but also the use of the needle with specific Covid-19 vaccines, for which it must determine what to store the vaccine in the ApiJect syringe it does not cause problems, such as corrosion of the plastic of the syringe. And those approvals must be requested by vaccine manufacturers, not ApiJect.

A senior Department of Health and Human Resources official in the Trump administration said it was surprising that the FDA had not yet approved the device, because approval of the vaccines was expected to be swift.

For its part, an FDA spokesperson declined to comment on the ApiJect proposal, a routine reaction by the agency when asked about license approvals.

No syringe problems

Even without the ApiJect device, the US has not suffered a shortage of syringes for its mass vaccination campaign against Covid 19.

A Pfizer spokesperson told NBC that even if the ApiJect syringe got all the necessary approvals from the FDA, “it would have no impact on our production or process,” in other words, the biopharmaceutical giant does not have such syringes. for vaccination. Moderna did not respond to a request for comment, and Johnson & Johnson declined to comment.

However, despite failing to meet its commitment – in part, ApiJect alleges, due to lack of federal approval for its device – the company has met its obligations under its federal contracts and loan commitments, largely because looked for a subcontractor that promises to be able to produce the syringes if they are approved by the FDA.

Both the Pentagon and the Department of Human Resources have said that ApiJect is complying with the terms of its contracts.

VIDEO | Incredible what a car is stolen in CDMX in less than 2 minutes