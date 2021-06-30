The Phantom Menace is one of the influences of the series The Acolyte

We continue to delve into the proposal of what will be one of the future Star Wars series, entitled “The Acolyte”. We do this in the hands of its main responsible, Leslye headland, writer and showrunner of the series that will arrive at some point on Disney +. This series is located at the chronology level in the last days of the era of the High Republic, which is currently being explored thanks to comics and books.

A few days ago we got a word from Headland talking about his approach to the series, and now he’s talking about his influences on the series, building on previous Star Wars products. He already commented that his plan was to continue exploring the political aspect that was so present in the prequel trilogy, now hints that “Episode I: The Phantom Menace” will be a great influence for the series.

First, the writer justifies why that movie is so important to her, and it was because had a profound effect on her, because at that time he was deciding how to approach his life:

The reason it appealed to me personally is that I was 18 when ‘The Phantom Menace’ was released, and I was a big, big ‘Star Wars’ fan. I’m still a huge Sta Wars fan, but at the time, right after the reissues and the fact that I was in high school, it all coincided in a moment where I was finding out who I was sexually, I was finding out who I was artistically, I was realizing what I wanted to do with my life. And then there was that great cinematographic and cultural event that was ‘The Phantom Menace’ ”.

Headland said that although many fans were disappointed in the film, she was “very intrigued” by the reason why “The Phantom Menace” it began precisely at that time in time when it did. He assures that he has always thought about that idea a lot since then:

I know there were various reactions to this. There were certainly a lot of people who grew up with the original trilogy who were disappointed in it. But I was very intrigued by why George Lucas had set us off at that particular point. I was wondering, but what happened to get to this? That’s where my ‘Star Wars’ fan brain said,’ How did we get here? And why are Jedi like this? When they are in power, why do they act like this and how come they don’t have the reaction that you would think they would have in the presence of Anakin and what Qui-Gon Jinn is saying about the passion he feels for training him and bringing him into the fold? Even the discovery of Darth Maul is greeted with a ‘Hm, interesting’ feeling. So I think for me, my brain has always buzzed around that area and wondered what is going on here, or what has been going on here.

This makes sense as the series will be set about 50 years before the events of Episode I: The Phantom Menace, so you may be able to address some of those issues.

In this interview, the writer also has good words about the series “The Mandalorian” in the sense of how it has managed to be accessible both to the most fanatical public in the Star Wars world and to the general public, something that she hopes will also happen with “The Acolyte ”:

[El creador y showrunner] Jon Favreau did it perfectly with ‘The Mandalorian’. It was a series that, especially in the second scene, really paid off if you are a fan of ‘Clone Wars’ and if you are a fan of the franchise and other parts of the ‘Star Wars’ media. You’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s great. Oh my gosh, that’s great. Oh my God’. And then the season one finale with the Dark Saber, it’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s amazing. So it’s going in that direction. ‘ You begin to know where it is going or anticipate where it is going.

Although it does not have a release date, the series could begin filming next February.

Via information | The Wrap