Dave Filoni, director and producer of The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars, does a read on Star Wars: The Phantom Menace giving him the credit he deserves.

The saga that George Lucas created has such a large number of fans that it will never leave everyone satisfied. But surely, there is a widespread thought that Star Wars: The Phantom Menace it’s a pretty bad movie. The big problem is that people keep their worst parts, since the boy who played the young man Anakin Skywalker It did not end well, the pod race is quite long, but the most important thing is that there is a great hatred towards Jar Jar Binks, a character made in CGI that hindered more than he contributed. But what if we do the opposite … What if we only keep the best parts? Does the film win a lot?

In a new interview Dave Filoni puts one of the fundamental scenes of the film in context better than ever.

The documentary series, in which the creative team behind the hit show discusses the Star Wars creation process, as well as its cultural impact, addresses the legacy of George Lucas. Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, and others share surprising information, such as the fact that the Star Wars: The Phantom Menace contains the largest number of miniatures and practical models. They also discuss the reasons why the film disappointed fans. “The prequels, I thought, were an almost impossible task,” says Dave Filoni. He theorizes that fans had years and years to imagine things like the Jedi Council and Anakin as a child and that since George’s version looked different than his own mental images, finally seeing them on screen felt like a disappointment.

The lightsaber battle between Qui-Gon, Obi-Wan, and Darth Maul was one of the highlights of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace that fans liked from the start. That fight featured three Force-sensitive fighters, all in their prime, with one of the best songs on the soundtrack in the series. But for Dave Filoni, that doesn’t even begin to explain the importance of the scene he calls “Duel of Destiny.”

In his lengthy defense of George Lucas and the movie, Filoni connects the song’s name to the symbolic meaning of the moment. “What is really at stake is how Anakin will turn out,” he says. “That is why it is the destiny of this child.” His thinking is this: During the events of the prequel trilogy, the Jedi have already begun to lose their way. They operate with emotional detachment and arrogance. But not Qui-Gon. He, perhaps he alone, remains firm and altruistic. That makes Qui-Gon’s death at the hands of Darth Maul much more tragic and significant.

If the Jedi Master had survived, he would have completed Obi-Wan’s training. The entire Jedi Order would have benefited from his presence and his unique wisdom and insight. Finally, with Qui-Gon alive, Anakin’s path would have been dramatically different. In other words, the entire Skywalker saga depends on whether Qui-Gon lives or dies in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

When Qui-Gon falls, Anakin remains a father figure, as Obi-Wan was like his older brother.

The newly promoted Jedi teacher trains Anakin out of loyalty to Qui-Gon rather than real purpose. After the events of Star Wars: The Phantom MenaceObi-Wan also succumbs to the increasingly clouded philosophy of the Jedi Council. Which caused more and more Anakin to opt for the Dark side. Darth Vader is redeemed when, at last, he makes the same decision to save his son.

“It’s all part of why it works and why we care. It’s not about X-Wings, ”says Dave Filoni. “We react with soul. We don’t just want an action movie, we want to feel encouraged. ” He says what he most appreciates about George Lucas and the galaxy he created is that: “There is a lot of hope out there. That fundamentally we want to be good people. May we all be prompted to do terrible things, but we can persevere through selfless action. ” This message is especially important to children, who are some of the most devoted and impressionable Star Wars fans.

Do you think Star Wars: The Phantom Menace is one of the worst movies in the series? Or on the contrary it has parts that are really worth it.