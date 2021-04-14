The PGA Tour will not request a covid-19 test from vaccinated players

According to Golf Digest, the PGA Tour The US has sent an email this week to the players in which it is emphasized that all those who are fully vaccinated will not have to be tested before the events of the circuit.

According to this communication, “the PGA Tour health and safety protocol requires that people continue to be tested until 14 full days have passed since their second dose (in Moderna or Pfizer vaccines) and 14 full days since their first and single dose (Johnson & Johnson vaccine). And from then on, there will be no obligation to be tested for covid-19 within the bubble of the PGA Tour, PGA Tour Champions or Korn Ferry Tour ”.

Since the competition returned in June 2020, after several months interrupted by the pandemic, golfers must submit a negative covid-19 test before entering the bubble of each tournament. Since then, more than 20 players have tested positive at PGA Tour events, forced to withdraw and quarantine.