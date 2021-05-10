The PGA Tour threatens its stars if they go to the Super Golf League

05/10/2021 at 5:17 PM CEST

As is the case with the football SuperLiga that UEFA has momentarily aborted with exemplary sanctions to the ‘mutineers’, golf is also experiencing a similar situation, although officially, it has not yet been carried out.

Given the rumors of the creation of the Super Golf League, the PGA Tour, the most important world circuit, has already launched a message for sailors, through Commissioner Jay Mohanan, that those who feel tempted to participate in that new millionaire circuit, will be suspended immediately and even expelled from the Tour.

And is that the new Super Golf League, who will have financial support from Saudi Arabia, wants to mount a team competition formed by several golfers and organize an international calendar.

They poll multiple players

The Telegraph Sport newspaper pointed out that several players with fully closed contracts and with really tempting figures had already been surveyed.. It is said that players like Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka or the world number one, Dustin Johnson, They already have offers that could be around $ 30 million fixed.

Faced with so much rumor mill, Commissioner Jay Mohanan wanted to clip the wings of the project, announcing to the players themselves at a meeting in Quail Hollow, where the Wells Fargo Championship was played this week, what will be relentless who contemplates the possibility of leaving to this millionaire project.

The intention of this new circuit is to start up in September 2022, and with the hook of having the best players in the world, which would guarantee large advertising and television contracts, in the style that the European Football Super League intended.

Seeing that only threats are not enough, the PGA Tour wants to launch an initiative called the Player Impact Program, for which it will reward the players who cause the most impact on the circuit at the media level and make it grow, with a joint bonus of 40 million dollars. A kind of compensation for the possible ‘flight’ of its stars.