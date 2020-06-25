Those responsible for the PGA Tour reported on Wednesday that the four positives that have occurred due to coronaviruses since last week probably date back to interactions outside the competition. from tournaments and not because of their presence on golf courses.

The PGA Tour valuation came after Between Tuesday and Wednesday, the American golfer Cameron Champ and the caddies Ricky Elliott and Ken Comboy have tested positive after their arrival at TPC River Highlands, from Cromwell (Connecticut), where starting this Thursday the tournament will take place Travelers Championship.

His compatriot Nick Watney tested positive last Friday at RBC Heritage in South Carolina, being the first professional on the PGA Tour to catch it.

Watney, who had been home in Austin (Texas), after missing the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Forth Worth, He tested negative when he arrived in Harbor Town last Tuesday.

Last Thursday he had mild symptoms and a respiratory rate elevated on the fitness strap Whoop you wear. It tested positive on Friday.

Whoop, the company that makes the portable strap that tracks vital statistics, including respiratory rates, He said the PGA Tour has acquired 1,000 straps for players who are under his organization in the PGA Tour, Korn Ferry and Champions Tour tournaments.

The device will not be mandatory, but it will be available to all golfers.

“We are rapidly incorporating everyone on the PGA Tour spectrum and we respect the steps they are taking to keep the Tour safe.”Whoop CEO Will Amed said on Twitter.

According to Golfweek, Elliott was evaluated once again after the positive test, his third overall test at the Travelers Championship, and was negative.

However, Because the first test was positive, he would not be allowed to work.

The commissioner of the PGA Tour, Jay Monahan, who also held a press conference, did not confirm that Elliott’s third test was negative.

“Our medical advisers and experts have suggested that, depending on the time and period of incubation, they could have situations like this”Monahan appreciated. “So I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that something like this happened, based on what we have learned from our specialists,” he added.

Monahan admitted that the lack of spectators, and that caddies and players know each other, has probably generated some complacency.

“I think that during the first two weeks, we have seen some cases in which, say, we have become a little lazy or have moved away from the protocol”, Monahan admitted. “Full disclosure: I’ve done it myself and I think that’s the kind of adjustment we need to make to make sure we’re still in a good position to move forward.”

Monahan warned that there is likely to be positive evidence in the future.

Next week the Rocket Mortgage Classic tournament will be played, just outside Detroit, followed by two events in Dublin (Ohio), the second of which, the Memorial Tournament, plans to allow spectators to attend.

“I think this is the reality that we all live in,” Monahan said. “For us, we are doing everything possible That is not the case, but at the same time, I don’t think anyone should be surprised. “

Monahan insisted that “I certainly have hope and work to find that we will achieve our great goal to make the competition safer every time. “

HoweverMonahan also recalled that “saying that we will not have any more cases of COVID-19, and being able to look each other in the eye with that promise and reiterate that guaranteeTo say that we are not going to have any case, it would be false because we are all learning as we go through the coronavirus pandemic. “