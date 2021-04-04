The PGA Tour rejects any boycott and maintains the Masters in Augusta

The organization of PGA Tour and the PGA of America issued this Saturday statements in response to the controversial new voting law in the state of Georgia with the confirmation that the tournament of the Masters will hold its celebration in the traditional headquarters of Augusta.

They also assured that none of the tournaments that are played throughout the state of Georgia were going to change their venue and they reaffirmed themselves in the “excellent” development work and economic progress for all sectors of the community.

The Masters Tournament, which begins this week in the Augusta National Golf Club, address the matter on Wednesday when the president Fred ridley hold your annual pre-tournament press conference.

The PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoff event, the Tour Championship, is played annually at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. The PGA of America hosts the KPMG PGA Women’s Championship, scheduled for June at Atlanta Athletic Club, without any modification.

The reaction of the PGA Tour contrasts with those of the professional baseball of the Major Leagues, who yesterday, Friday, decided to leave Atlanta without being the headquarters of the All-Star Game which was scheduled to take place this summer.

The Commissioner’s Argument Major League Baseball, Rob Manfred, was that they supported the rejection of the new voting law that has been approved by the state of Georgia.

However, the sport of American golf, through their statements, reiterated their financial commitment to the local community and various charities, which would ultimately be the hardest hit by making a change of venue.

“The Tour Championship commitment to East Lake has helped our partners transform distressed neighborhoods into revalued and thriving neighborhoods, which is key to ending the cycle of intergenerational poverty, “the PGA Tour highlighted in its statement.” The charitable and economic benefits that have led to these substantial changes would not continue if we simply turned away from those in need. “

However, the PGA Tour added that “Our intention to organize an event in a particular market should not be construed as an indifference to the current conversation about voting rights. “

In that regard, the PGA Tour reiterated that it fully supports efforts to protect the right of all Americans to vote and to remove any barriers that may prevent citizens’ voices from being heard and counted.

“It is the foundation of our great country and a critical national priority to hear concerns about voter suppression., especially from communities of color that have been marginalized in the past, and work together to make voting easier for all citizens, “the statement added.

For its part, the PGA of America, in its statement on Saturday, also reiterated that its commitment has always been to support diversity and rights for all citizens, regardless of race, religion or sex.

“The KPMG PGA Women’s Championship is a partnership between three committed organizations with diversity, equity and inclusion: PGA of America, LPGA and KPMG, “the statement noted.” Like many entities, we observe developments related to new state legislation on voting access. We believe that elections must be accessible, fair and safe, and support broad voter participation. “

The PGA Tour also hosts an event in Sea Island, Georgia, at the end of the year, which will remain unchanged.