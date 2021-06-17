The Peugeot e-Xperience Days continue: where to try free …

After the events held in Madrid and Malaga, the Peugeot e-Xperience Days continue, with several cities where you will have the opportunity to test the new electric and hybrid e-208, e-2008, 30008 HYBRID and 508 PSE. Sign up!

June 16, 2021 (13:30 CET)

Peugeot e-Xperience Days

Whether you like cars or are interested in buying an ecological vehicle, the Peugeot e-Xperience Days are a good opportunity to test the latest electric and hybrid technology innovations from Peugeot. In these days, you will be able to learn about the new electrics e-208 and e-2008, and the no less interesting plug-in hybrids 3008 HYBRID and 508 PSE.

JOIN THE PEUGEOT-e-XPERIENCE DAYS

After the events held in the cities of Madrid and Malaga, in THIS FORM AND ON THIS WEB, you can consult the dates and cities where you can drive for FREE the new hybrid and electric range of the lion brand.

On This formulary, tea you must aim to select the car model and the city where you can enjoy your driving experience. Once you have filled in your personal details, We will call you to arrange the day and time of your test, a test in which expert monitors of Autopista.es They will explain in detail each peculiarity of the vehicle in which you are interested. After knowing the theory and peculiarities of electric and hybrid car, the time will come to try it and get behind the wheel of the model you have previously selected.

In addition to the monitor of Autopista.es, in your driving test may also be accompanied by one more companion, be it a family member or a friend. While you are driving, the Autopista.es monitor will resolve any doubts that may arise.

PEUGEOT E-XPERIENCE DAYS: THE DATES

Then take note of the calendar of dates and cities available to enjoy your driving experience in the Peugeot e-Xperience Days.

Madrid: June 4, 5 and 6 (already held)

Malaga: June 10, 11, 12 and 13 (already held)

Valencia: June 17, 18, 19 and 20

Seville: June 24, 25, 26 and 27

Barcelona: July 1, 2, 3 and 4

Bilbao: July 8, 9, 10 and 11

