The new Peugeot 208 swept the European Car of the Year award, surpassing the two great favorites: the Tesla Model 3 and the Porsche Taycan

The highest European award in the automotive industry was awarded, it is the award for Car of the year, a recognition that, without a doubt, not any car can get.

After the cancellation of Geneva Motor Show by the epidemic of coronavirus, this Monday the traditional award ceremony of the Car of the Year in Europe, event that gave the Peugeot 208 the title of the best car In the continent.

He Peugeot 208 showed off his body resplendent hatchback in its second generation, a fact that made him crown himself with 281 points, becoming the sixth Peugeot to be king of Europe, as the last to do so was the SUV Peugeot 3008 in 2017.

A jury made up of 60 professionals from the specialized motoring press made the decision. The jury, made up of members from 23 European countries, agreed that the Peugeot 208 outperformed the Tesla Model 3, one of the great favorites, while the Porsche Taycan ranked third.

The 208 marketed in Europe offers diesel, gasoline and electric engines and succeeds the Jaguar I-Pace, which won the 2019 Car of the Year in Europe award.

