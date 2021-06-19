The petrochemical company Ineos launch a ‘real’ SUV in late 2022: the Grenadier

JAIME HERNNDEZ

Graz (Austria)

Updated on Thursday, June 17, 2021 – 11:02

It is the counteroffensive to the ‘gentrification’ of SUVs. The CEO Dirk Heilmann, defines the Ineos Grenadier thus: “It is a car designed to 80% for its use offroad”.

The Ineos Grenadier is a pure 4X4, capable of traversing the most inhospitable places Ineos Grenadier The idea that was born in an English pub 4×4 The legendary Ford Bronco is back

“We have found that there is an interesting market niche for true off-roaders. Brands like Land Rover have adapted to fashion, sweetening their country cars to make them more versatile, attractive and comfortable vehicles, but abandoning their pure 4×4 facet. “This is how Dirk Heilmann, CEO of Ineos Automotive, expressed himself in a reduced presentation of the first prototypes of the Grenadier, the first model of this new division created by the petrochemical giant to enter the automotive sector.

“We want a car capable of go through the most inaccessible corners, that is useful for the day-to-day of its owner and that it can be fully loaded or towing a heavy trailer without its qualities being altered “, sums up Heilmann, an engineer passionate about travel the most inhospitable places on the planet in 4×4 and who has been at Ineos for 20 years, the last as head of technology.

For him development of the new model, the British firm has been put in the hands of a very experienced partner, Magna, a company with great prestige in the automotive industry, which works on large projects with countless manufacturers. In addition to supplying many components, Magna is currently in charge of the production at its facilities in Graz of models such as the Bmw z4 and the Toyota supra -which share architecture-, of the Jaguar i-Pace electric or of Mercedes G, among others.

130 PROTOTYPES

At that location they are building by hand the 130 prototypes of the Grenadier which, before going into series production, must have traveled 1.8 million kilometers on the five continents, as well as having been subjected to extreme climates and terrain to validate the qualities that the specifications.

Magna has a team of about 300 engineers, mechanics and testers that are divided into two daily work shifts. The prototypes roll permanently both on the inland tracks and on the nearby mountain of Schoeckl, to complete the cycles programmed in the validation tests for hardness and reliability. As we could see first-hand, the design of these routes is extremely demanding, and has very bumpy areas, asphalt circuit or steep mounds, some full of stones of different sizes that compromise the ascent or descent. It also runs over slippery and rocky terrain to test traction and long suspension travels, as well as completely smashed surfaces that subject to stress. a real torture both to the passengers and to all the parts of the vehicle.

The first Grenadier Ineos will be manufactured with a traditional square five-door body, for which you will be able to choose between a gasoline or a diesel engine, both of BMW origin, with 6 cylinders and three liters. They have respective powers of 285 and 250 horses, and are linked in both cases to an eight-speed automatic ZF transmission. They will reach the market in the third quarter of 2022 and, a few months later, the offer will be expanded with a pick-up. The five-door models are almost five meters long and 1.93 meters wide, with a wheelbase of 2.9 meters. The wheelbase of the pick-up will be about 50 centimeters higher.

There is also an agreement to collaboration with Hyundai to work on a hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, for this model or for others that project in the medium term.

Final production of the Grenadier will take place in the Hambach factory, France, a plant where now electrical Smartphones are made and which was acquired a few months ago by Ineos from the Daimler Group to establish your assembly headquarters. It has remained with the entire staff and, for now, they continue to have a contract to mount the Smart.

The base of the Ineos Grenadier is made on a traditional stringer chassis and it dispenses with complex elements such as the pneumatic suspension or many electronic assistance systems that are common today on any SUV. In return, have lockable mechanical differentials on each axle, plus one in the central arrangement, as well as an 8-speed automatic transmission with reducers.. The goal is the mechanical simplicity so as not to complicate life in the middle of an area with difficult access and, of course, the best aptitudes for the practice of extreme off-road.

Its main markets will be North America, South Africa and Australia. In Europe, in addition to the UK and Germany, strong bet in Italy and Spain, where they consider that there are enough potential customers for this type of vehicle. The goal is to sell between 25,000 and 30,000 cars globally, which does not seem overly ambitious. The price should fluctuate between 50,000 and 60,000 euros.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

