The petition to prevent Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth reaches 115,000 signatures

More than 115,000 people wish that Jeff Bezos, the CEO and founder of Amazon who, along with his brother Mark will go aboard the New Shepard in the first manned flight into space of his space company Blue origin, don’t go back to Earth.

Bezos, 57, and richest person in the world with a net worth of $ 187 billion, will be the first of the billionaire space moguls to experience a journey aboard his own space travel company. The flight is scheduled for July 20 and marks the growth of the nascent space tourism industry.

However, thousands of people, there are already more than 115,860, who have signed on the Change.org platform to “not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth.”

No request will prevent Bezos from returning to Earth. Following the flight, passengers will land in the West Texas desert with the help of a parachute deployed by the capsule, where they will be greeted by a landing crew.