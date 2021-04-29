The petition to ban flights from India that do not exist

The indian variant of coronavirus has alerted the health authorities and governments of some countries, including Spain, which have started taking action to prevent imported cases from arriving. To date, there is no knowledge of any positive within our borders, but concern about this strain, whose dangerousness is still being studied, has led to who asks the Executive of Pedro Sánchez to restrict flights with India. Something that not possible as there are no direct flights between the Asian country and Spain.

The airline Air India suspended last summer the only direct route between Madrid and India due to the panthemia and currently there are no direct flights between the two countries, so they cannot be prohibited. (Photo: AP Photo / Kevin Frayer, File)

In a statement made by Rocío Monastery in Onda Madrid collected by Europa Press, the Vox candidate to preside over the Community of Madrid has ‘invited’ the Prime Minister “instead of being up on a platform at a rally fueled by hatred of Vox is dedicated to controlling the entry of flights from India in Barajas”. The far-right leader considers that she is going to make the same mistake that has been made, according to her, with the Madrid airport in recent months.

The point is that today there are no direct flights from India. There was a direct route between Madrid and New Delhi inaugurated by Air India in 2016 which was temporarily suspended Y due to the pandemic last August. “As a consequence of this situation and seeing the difficulty of restarting flights in a short period of time, Air India has decided to cancel several routes between India and Europe, including the route from Madrid to Delhi, temporarily,” the airline reported. through a statement this summer.

Given the impossibility of banning flights from India, as other countries with direct connections can do, the option chosen by the Government central, as El Español points out, is that of impose a mandatory quarantine for all those travelers from the country. A measure that was announced by the spokesperson of the Executive, María Jesús Montero, and that has come into effect this Wednesday.

Read more

In neighboring Italy, where two positive cases of these variants have already been detected, they have gone a step further by prohibiting entry into the country of those who have been in India in the last 14 days except residents. A possibility that other European countries are studying as a way to protect themselves from the new strain.

The measure adopted by Spain came shortly after the petition launched by the president of the Community of Madrid, who pointed out that “we have a big problem with an Indian strain spreading all over the world, are we going to be the last to focus on what’s important?”

On the idea of ​​banning flights with India suggested by Vox and PP, as reported by various media, Fernando Simón already spoke at the beginning of the week by clarifying that in Spain there are no direct flights and “therefore he cannot prohibit them.” What there is, as indicated by the director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center of the Ministry of Health, is “other options, with stopovers at other points and European countries have already banned their direct flights.”

Then he said that it was valued “to go beyond prohibiting direct flights and take some measure on people”, which is what was announced on Wednesday and has already been launched.

ON VIDEO | The row of coffins that summarizes the dantesque problem that India is experiencing with COVID