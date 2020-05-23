PETA has once again found in video games a way to commit to animal rights. This time it was with the title Animal Crossing, one of the greatest successes of Nintendo Switch, demanding the freedom of marine animals that we can have in our museum.

The protest has been organized through TikTok, a well-known mobile application. In the video, and which already has a whopping more than two million reproductions, we can see some members of the association in the video game; using several of the canvases that we can get in the video game to demand the release of animals from the Socrates museum.

‘Empty the tanks’ or ‘the fish belong to the ocean’ are some of the messages that are proclaimed among the posters while showing various members of the association on the island, showing the interior of the museum completely empty. The TikTok video has also been posted on PETA’s official Twitter account, achieving great success. Users have responded with humor to the message, mainly due to the tone of the video game itself.

‘From PETA we hope that Animal Crossing: New Horizons serve to encourage people to feel closer to the animals with which we share our planet, and inspire them to work to promote the #EndSpeciesism initiative, which alludes to the mistaken belief that humans are superior to all other species animals’, stood out a few weeks ago from the association.

It is not the first time that PETA has used Animal Crossing to promote its initiative. With the launch of the video game, the organization published an interesting guide called ‘manual for good vegan’, giving a series of guidelines to players to enjoy the title without having to hunt fish bugs.