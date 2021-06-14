The PESP in Sonora does not lower its guard against crime

The State Public Security Police (PESP) does not lower its guard against crime by arresting 35 alleged criminals and seizing firearms, useful cartridges, drugs and recovering stolen vehicles during operations carried out in a week in Sonora.

During the period from June 5 to 11, 2021, they insured 35 people who were at the disposal of the public prosecutor, of which 25 were for possession of a substance similar to a narcotic.

This week they generated an operational deployment in coordination with the security authorities of the three orders of government, managing to remove 15 firearms and 1,071 cartridges of different calibers from the streets.

They also recovered 7 vehicles with a report of theft, in addition, in Cajeme they secured a wagon that had armor and where there was tactical equipment and cartridges.

In the fight against drug dealing, during this same week they assured the equivalent of 166 thousand 691 doses of substances similar to the narcotic.

PESP agents achieved these results through operational intervention with surveillance patrols and attention to citizen complaints in Hermosillo, Yécora, Cajeme, Trincheras, Caborca, Santa Ana, Bácum, Puerto Peñasco, San Javier, Guaymas, General Plutarco Elías Calles, Nogales, Benito Juárez, Navojoa, San Luis Río Colorado, Ures and Empalme.

The equivalent of more than 166,691 doses of narcotic was secured by @PespSonora in operations in Sonora, where 35 alleged criminals were arrested and 15 firearms and 1,071 useful cartridges were seized. More information: https: //t.co/cDjZmAr3aA pic.twitter.com/THj48r42nh – SSP Sonora (@ssp_sonora) June 13, 2021

jcp