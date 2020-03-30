The peso eased against the US currency this week, amid the economic shock from the new coronavirus and an oversupplied oil market.

The greenback closed this Friday at 23.3250 pesos for sale, which meant for the national currency a weekly appreciation of 3.81%, according to figures from Banco de México (Banxico).

This is the largest percentage advance for the peso since the first week of July 2018, when the gain was 3.92% and after the triumph of Andrés Manuel López Obrador in the presidential elections.

Compared to Thursday’s session, the peso lost 0.62% against the interbank dollar.

Oil falls again

. reported that the barrel of oil ended with a further drop this Friday of almost 5%, in a very volatile market that faces declining demand and an abundant supply of crude.

The WTI barrel for May delivery ended at $ 21.51 in New York, 4.8% below its close on Thursday.

Meanwhile, North Sea Brent for May lost 5.4% to $ 24.13 a barrel in London.

Oil continued on the downward path affected by “an alarming forecast” by the International Energy Agency that sees demand for energy “potentially collapse”, noted Alastair Munro, of Marex Spectron.

IEA head Fatih Birol made strong statements on Thursday on the prospects for crude demand.

Birol warned on Thursday that there will be “a sharp decline in demand in the first quarter of this year, and an even more significant drop in the second quarter” due to quarantine measures imposed by many countries to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Birol predicted that the decline could be even higher than that recorded during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, as 60% of the demand comes from the transport sector, particularly affected by travel restrictions and containment measures.

All this in an oversupplied market and in the middle of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, which is pushing down prices.

To go back up “oil prices will need a physical response,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at SEB.

“People will have to use their cars, take the plane and go back to work to see the demand for oil, and therefore prices, increase,” he added in a note.

With information from Francisco Rivera