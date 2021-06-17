The peso registers its worst run against the dollar since March

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican peso lost on Thursday and was at its worst level since the end of March, dragged by a general strengthening of the dollar, after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) advanced its forecast for an eventual hike to its reference rate the day before. to 2023.

The local currency traded at 20.5591 per dollar, with a loss of 0.77 percent compared to the 20.4020 pesos of the . reference price on Wednesday and with it linked five sessions with setbacks, in which it has lost 4.47 percent.

“The dollar continues to strengthen … and is around its highest level in two months,” Monex analysts said in a note to clients. “Emerging currencies remain pressured to the upside after piercing key levels.”

In its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday, the Fed left its benchmark rate unchanged, however, members of the Federal Open Market Committee estimated that the first upward movement in its rate would occur in 2023, while their previous forecast was 2024.

* jci