The peso falls again, but is still below 20 per dollar!

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican peso depreciated on Monday, after registering its best week since May last year, in the face of a global strengthening of the dollar, while investors focused their attention on the release of figures from the US labor market.

The local currency was trading at 19.8498 per dollar, down 0.21 percent from the . reference price on Friday. Last week, the peso accumulated an advance of 4.1 percent.

“The movement this morning is corrective and occurs for most currencies in the face of a strengthening of the dollar,” said Gabriela Siller, director of economic analysis at local firm Banco Base.

Among the series of economic indicators this week, the non-farm payroll data and the unemployment rate in the United States on Friday will be a key point for the market.

For the rest of the day, the Mexican peso is expected to oscillate in a range of 19.78 and 19.95 per dollar, according to analysts at CI Banco.

