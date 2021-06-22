The peso faces another loss against the dollar; falls 0.67%

MEXICO CITY. The Mexican peso depreciated Tuesday in line with most emerging-country currencies as investors waited for a speech by US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell in Congress.

The local currency was trading at 20.6126 per dollar, a loss of 0.67 percent compared to 20.4749 pesos in the . reference price on Monday. On the eve, the peso gained 0.9 percent.

“The president of the Fed is once again the protagonist this Tuesday,” analysts at CI Banco said. “In his speech, which has already been published, he tries to reassure the markets by reiterating his thesis that inflation is transitory (…) The attention will focus on questions from the deputies,” they added.

Powell’s appearance is scheduled to take place at 1:00 p.m. local time (1800 GMT).

