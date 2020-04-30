The Mexican peso closed the last session of the week this Thursday at 24.1 units per dollar, a respite after finishing last week bordering on its historical minimum with 25.13 pesos per green ticket.

So, the Mexican currency appreciated 4.1% against the US in the last four sessions thanks to “greater optimism globally”, as explained to Efe the director of economic-financial analysis of Banco Base, Gabriela Siller.

“The possible reopening of some countries in Europe and the United States contributed to optimism” after the quarantine decreed due to the coronavirus pandemic, said the specialist.

Also, the fact that the antiviral drug remdesivir could have an effective reaction against the disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus COVID-19, “generated greater hope.”

However, Siller cautioned that this respite it cannot yet be interpreted as a trend change in the depreciation dragged down by the peso in the last two months.

A downward trend in the price of the Mexican currency against the dollar would be confirmed “only if the exchange rate fell to a level of 23.25” units per greenback.

The peso faces situations that force not to rule out further increases, as some data feed the “specific risk perception of the Mexican economy.”

This Thursday it was published that Mexico’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) fell 1.6% compared to the same period of the previous year, its biggest contraction for eleven years, and, in addition, it has had four consecutive quarters of losses, according to Inegi data.

