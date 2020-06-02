Peru moves towards “15 difficult days” in pandemic 3:34

(CNN Spanish) – “I have to work, if not, where do I eat?” Says Victoria, a vegetable vendor after a person from the district municipality asks her to leave. “Madam, we do not want to get sick, neither you nor your children, please be kind to retire,” he explains.

Like Victoria, many Peruvians do not go out into the streets more afraid than the possibility of facing the virus in them.

Peru has extended its quarantine up to 5 times in an effort to deal with the pandemic. The last time, the president, Martín Vizcarra, announced that he would extend it until June 30. By then, the population will complete 107 of confinement.

When President Vizcarra made the decision to implement the quarantine only 10 days had passed since the report of case zero in the country, the measure was taken more quickly than other countries, but Peru, after Brazil, has become the place with the highest number of infected by covid-19, why?

According to the authorities, the number of tests carried out by the country, which already exceeds one million, influences the number of infected people detected. But, there are more reasons, and these are related to the characteristics of the Peruvian society and state. “The pandemic finds us with structural weakness as a country,” says Pilar Mazzetti, head of the Covid Command, in charge of meeting the demand that the virus demands from the health system.

1. Informality

More than 70% of the Peruvian working class is informal according to the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics. “Peru is one of the countries with the highest informality rate in Latin America,” says Martín Tanaka, a researcher at the Institute of Peruvian Studies.

Pilar Mazzetti knows that an important part of the population “the day they work they have their expenses, the day they don’t work, they don’t have it.” For the also former Minister of Health, the first part of the quarantine was effective but the same did not happen later “I am afraid that things did not go well and we have to be honest in recognizing it, why? Because it was already very difficult for the population to stay within such a rigid system, we all started to leave. “

2. The markets

According to the National Household Survey, a third of urban households in Peru do not have a refrigerator, so many families cannot keep food for a long time and must go to the market frequently. These places have been sources of contagion; in some markets where the Ministry of Health carried out tests to detect covid-19, the number of infected merchants reached 85.9%. But Pilar Mazzetti makes a point: “There are activities that open up, but it is we, the citizens, who carry out these activities and generate turmoil. During quarantine, one member of each family is allowed to go to the market, banks and pharmacies.

Overcrowding in homes is another factor to consider. According to the 2019 National Household Survey, 11.8% of poor households in Peru occupy overcrowded housing. “We have homes where we enter to carry out tests and there are 10,11,12 people living in a house. That makes us also have a lot of difficulty because if one person is positive, other people will quickly be positive, “says Pilar Mazzetti.

3. The banks

According to the Minister of Economy, Maria Antonieta Alva, Peru has implemented the most aggressive economic plan in the region to face the pandemic that reaches 17% of GDP. The government announced bonds for 6.8 of the more than 9 million families in the country. Many of these people, who do not have a bank account, had to go to them in long lines to collect the money assigned by the State.

4. Transportation

Pilar Mazzetti and Martin Tanaka agree that public transport became another focus of contagion, despite the authorities’ recommendation to maintain social distance. “A citizen must be responsible and I do believe that it is one of the things that we lack the most, when we have a State, it is not necessarily as solid as we would like and, at the same time, we citizens contribute to a disorder, I think which is a bad combination, “says Mazzetti.

Martin Tanaka adds that “the population is used to acting without following the rules, procedures and protocols that come from the State.”

5. The Peruvian State

The Peruvian economy, even before the pandemic, had more than 20 years of consecutive growth at rates above the average for the region. According to Maria Antonieta Alva, Minister of Economy, Peru has the highest credit rating, after Chile and the lowest country risk in Latin America. But despite this behavior, the Peruvian State and some of its institutions have not been modernized nor are they as efficient as would be expected, according to Martín Tanaka.

“I believe that the problem has been implementation, it has revealed the deficiencies and weaknesses of our State. The policy was, strict quarantine, as we know that citizens are going to stop receiving income, we are going to grant bonuses for people to stay in their homes, but note that now, more than two months have passed since the quarantine, and still We continue to pay the bonds, not everyone has been able to collect, “he said.

Beyond the reasons that did not allow Peru to contain the pandemic as its authorities expect, Pilar Mazzetti assures that the quarantine allowed the country to “buy time” so that the precarious health system could, for example, make available to the population greater number of beds. Peru started the pandemic with just over 200 intensive care beds in the country and today it has more than 1,000, according to the Ministry of Health.

