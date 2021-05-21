The personal data of 100 million Android users have been exposed in the cloud due to the failure of applications | Technology

The cybersecurity company Check Point Research denounces in a report the vulnerability that some Android applications present in their security configurations in the cloud.

With the rise of teleworking and the social distance imposed by the pandemic, the use of cloud services has grown. This technology allows us to save files, photos, videos and many documents or data. With it we can pass our information from one platform to another or between devices, but it can become a fertile ground for cybercriminals.

Applications save data such as email, passwords, photos, location, personal messages on servers that are not always properly protected against computer attacks and allow cybercriminals to use them to impersonate our identity on the network and steal money.

The cybersecurity company Check Point Research ensures that a good number of applications developed for Android have exposed their data and those of their users by not building good privacy configuration systems or by not integrating third-party services in their applications.

The cybersecurity company Flashpoint has carried out a study that analyzes what the tools that cybercriminals use to perpetrate information theft currently cost, as well as the price of users’ personal data.

The report points to 23 popular mobile apps such as a taxi service, a screen recorder, astrology software, or a fax service. Together they have exposed personal data of 10 million users such as passwords, locations, personal messages, emails.

The researchers managed, for example, to send a simple request to the database of one of those applications and obtain messages between customers and taxi drivers, the names, phone numbers and locations of the journey. In the case of the apps to record the screen or send faxes, the researchers were able to recover the keys and access stored recordings and fax documents by analyzing the files of the applications.

“This misconfiguration of real-time databases is not new, but […] the scope of the problem is still too wide and affects millions of users “, explained Check Point Research. The company has informed the affected applications so that they reinforce the control of their services.

Phishing is one of the techniques most used by cybercriminals to gain user credentials. We show you some tricks that phishing uses to deceive users and steal their personal data by making them believe that they are on a legitimate page.

On the part of users, there is little room for action, except to check very well which applications we want to download on our devices. Inform us of their safety and look for ratings on the internet before making the decision to use them.

Antivirus programs can also be of great help against applications infected with some malware, but against poor configurations, caution when sharing a lot of personal data or giving the application many permissions is the best weapon.