“The person he was has to flourish”

Telecinco issued this Wednesday the last chapter of Rocío, tell the truth to stay alive. After a moving introduction by Carlota Corredera, the delivery began, in which the protagonist herself explained her suicide attempt.

In addition, Rocío Carrasco faced the Survivors 2020 videos in which her daughter, Rocío Flores, spoke incessantly about her, showing her interest in recovering her relationship with her mother or congratulating Carrasco on her birthday, something that she described as “a lie” without hesitation.

And now that?

Then he went to the final stretch of the documentary. After reviewing his entire life, it remained to take stock, reflect and talk about the present. Then, Carrasco said that it was the first time that she put herself ahead of her children and that she did it because, at least in the present, everything was lost. “The pain is there and I’m not going to heal, but maybe I’m going to try to take things differently,” he said energetically.

Regarding his depression, Carrasco said that he continues to work on it and took the opportunity to make a claim about the disease. “You do not leave overnight. I am very close to leaving, but there are those who do not have the capacity or the means. Depression is spoken with very little respectI’ve been in treatment since 2011 “.

Following the issue of mental health, he responded to the comments of Antonio David Flores, who had implied on many occasions that his ex-partner, Rocío Carrasco, was “crazy”, something very common in cases of sexist violence. “I may be depressed, frustrated … but not crazy”.

In this new life for Carrasco, many things promise to change in the line of taking the opposite of Antonio David Flores. “He would want me to continue with fear, without working, without going out, not wanting to live, not relating … but he is not going to achieve it, he has not succeeded, he has not had eggs, although he has been ready. “

“The person that I was has to flourish again. Now, to try to stop living badly and to live, to lead a fairly normal life within my possibilities, to try to move forward … I have to heal myself from this, I know it will take time, but I can “.

The interviewer also wanted to know if she had considered having more children. Carrasco said that she had discarded the idea in recent years because she did not feel prepared for it due to her psychological state, her continuous legal problems, her instability … however, she explained with enthusiasm that that had changed, and that now I thought it was time, because it felt better.

At the end of the program, the protagonist of the live documentary and her friend intervened, Alba Carrillo insisted: “Are you going to make me an aunt soon?” A question to which Carrasco could not answer, since Carlota Corredera told him to do it next Wednesday, when they will see each other on that same set.