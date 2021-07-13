The person behind the Taskmaster character talks about his future potential

Spoilers notice for the movie Black Widow

The movie “Black Widow” has brought the debut of villain Taskmaster, also known in Spain as Supervisor, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new villain from the world of cartoons joins the world of real action, although it has not been without controversy. Its adaptation has divided fans, although the creative team of the Marvel film has already justified the decision made.

The adaptation of the character has caused us to have a version that completely forgets about the history of the comics, where we know him as Tony Masters, and instead give him a completely new origin story. Thus, it is really the daughter of Dreykov, played by the actress Olga Kurylenko. The participation of Kurylenko in the film was known this past April, without knowing at that time what role he would play, as it was said that it was a limited role.

Rumors are already being heard that Taskmaster will return for more future MCU projects. Nothing is clear, but this question has been transferred to Kurylenko, asking her directly what she sees for her character in the future. Obviously he can’t pin down anything beyond that there would be a lot of character history to explore if Marvel Studios wants to do so.

That depends on the studio. They decide. They can do whatever they want. Truth? They could make it appear or disappear, so I couldn’t confirm it. I mean, obviously the point is that, for me, I enjoy playing that character. There’s a lot of backstory. There was no time to show it all in this movie because the story went in another direction. But there is so much that of course could unfold.

Asked if she would like to do it if the opportunity presented her, Kurylenko doesn’t hesitate.

Imagine saying, ‘No, I wouldn’t.’ Would it be weird? Would you believe me? Of course yes. It would be really cool. I would love to.

Of course, at the end of “Black Widow” she remains alive, and unites the rest of the black widows, so that part of the character’s past could be explored, as well as, above all, and even more interesting, what has become of her since that time. moment until the present time of the UCM.

