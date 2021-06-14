The Perseverance robot begins its first science campaign on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance robotic rover, which reached the surface of Mars on February 18, 2021, has begun its first scientific exploration campaign by leaving the “Octavia E. Butler” landing site. Until recently, the robot has been verifying that all its systems are working well, inspecting the landing site and performing support work for the Ingenuity drone during the weeks it has been conducting its pioneering flights.

During the first weeks of this first scientific campaign, the robot will travel to a point from which it can inspect some of the oldest geological structures in the Jezero crater.

By the time Perseverance finished its start-up phase, it had already tested its MOXIE instrument (an oxygen generator), its cameras had taken more than 75,000 images, and its microphones had recorded the first sounds humans have been able to hear from Mars.

Over the next few months, Perseverance will explore a section of about 4 square kilometers of crater floor. In this place the first samples from another planet will be collected to be transported to Earth for a future mission.

The scientific objectives of the Perseverance mission are to study the Jezero region to unravel the geology and degree of habitability the area had in the distant past, and to look for signs of ancient microscopic life.

An overview of a part of the sector that Perseverance will now explore. The photo was taken from 10 meters above sea level by his partner, the Ingenuity drone, during its sixth flight, on May 22, 2021. (Photo: NASA JPL / Caltech)

It is expected that most of the challenges that Perseverance will face will have to do with the sand dunes located in one of the fields of the sector. There have already been cases of robots being trapped in a Martian dune, temporarily or permanently.

The first scientific campaign will be completed when Perseverance returns to its landing site. By that time, the robot will have traveled between 2.5 and 5 kilometers and up to 8 of its 43 sample tubes could be filled with grit and dust samples.

After that, Perseverance will travel north and then west, heading to the site of its second science campaign: the Jezero crater delta area. A river passed through the terrain, as various geological features attest. There was also a lake in the area. The site can be especially rich in carbonates, minerals that, on Earth, can preserve fossilized signs of ancient life and can be associated with biological processes. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)