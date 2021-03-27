The Perseverance drops the protective cover that protected the first Martian helicopter that it carries inside

Everything is ready for Perseverance to launch the first helicopter to fly in the atmosphere of another planet. NASA has posted a photo that shows how the rover has released the housing that protected the small Ingenuity drone that it carries inside.

The next step will be to release the little flying artifact and make it fly. The US space agency has already chosen the flight area and has announced that next Tuesday it will give all the details in a press conference that will be broadcast live on all its social networks.

The first flights are scheduled for the first week of April. The exact date will be decided when the technicians have made all the safety, technical and positional checks of the device. Flying on Mars will be quite a feat since the density of its atmosphere is much lower than that of Earth and therefore, supporting a flying device there is much more complex.

The Ingenuity has been designed to do just that. It is small, light and has special blades that will rotate much faster than they would on Earth.