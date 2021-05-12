The Perseverance arm searches for water on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover is beginning to study the floor of an ancient crater that once had a lake.

The new Mars rover has been busy serving as the communications base station for the Ingenuity Mars helicopter and documenting the aircraft’s historical flights.

But, the rover has also focused its scientific instruments on the rocks found on the floor of the Jezero crater.

The insights they gain will help scientists create a timeline of when an ancient lake formed there, when it dried up, and when sediment began to accumulate in the delta that formed in the crater long ago.

Understanding this timeline should help date rock samples, to be collected later in the mission, that could preserve a record of ancient microbes.

A camera called WATSON on the end of the rover’s robotic arm has been taking detailed pictures of the rocks.

A pair of zoom cameras that make up the Mastcam-Z imager on the rover’s “head” have also scanned the terrain, in addition to a laser instrument called the SuperCam that has hit some of the rocks to detect their chemistry.

These instruments and others allow scientists to learn more about Jezero Crater and locate themselves in areas they would like to study in greater depth.

An important question that scientists want to answer is whether these rocks are sedimentary (like sandstone) or igneous (formed by volcanic activity).

Each type of rock tells a different story. Some sedimentary rocks, formed in the presence of water from rocks and mineral fragments such as sand, silt and clay, are better suited for preserving biosignatures or signs of past life.

Igneous rocks, on the other hand, are more accurate geological clocks that allow scientists to create an accurate timeline of how an area formed.

One complicating factor is that the rocks around Perseverance have been eroded by the wind over time and covered with younger sand and dust.

On Earth, a geologist could trudge out into the field and cut open a rock sample to get a better idea of ​​its origins. “When you look inside a rock, that’s where you see the story,” he said. Ken farley Caltech, Perseverance Project Scientist.

When scientists find a particularly attractive spot, they can extend the rover’s arm and use a scraper to grind and flatten the surface of a rock, revealing its internal structure and composition.

Once they have done so, the team collects more detailed chemical and mineralogical information using arm instruments called PIXL (Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry) and SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organic and Chemicals).

“The more rocks you look at, the more you know,” Farley said.

And the more the team knows, the better samples they can eventually collect with the drill in the rover’s arm. The best ones will be stored in special tubes and deposited in collections on the planet’s surface for their eventual return to Earth.

A key objective of the Perseverance mission on Mars is astrobiology, including searching for signs of ancient microbial life.

The rover will characterize the planet’s geology and past climate, pave the way for human exploration of the Red Planet, and be the first mission to collect and store Martian rocks and regoliths (broken rocks and dust).

Subsequent NASA missions, in cooperation with ESA (European Space Agency), would send spacecraft to Mars to collect these sealed samples from the surface and return them to Earth for in-depth analysis.

The Perseverance Mars 2020 mission is part of NASA’s Moon-to-Mars exploration approach, which includes Artemis missions to the Moon that will help prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet. (With information from NASA)