The perreo of Mónica García and other political dances

Mónica García, Soraya Sáenz de Santamaría and Pablo Iglesias dancing in different appearances on radio and television. (Photo: CADENA SER / ANTENA 3)

In the talkative politician’s manual after the section of carantoñas to babies comes the chapter of being close and jovial by marking some dances. Candidates of all colors have moved from the tibia to the fibula, some with more salt than others, but all ensuring a few minutes of media attention, always vital in the campaign.

The last to join the swagger has been the candidate of Más Madrid in the next elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4, Mónica García. The anesthetist visited the Cadena SER Buenismo Bien program on Tuesday and showed that her body is wide awake.

García hit the perreo, but our politicians have dared with all kinds of dances, from sevillanas to chotis.

The Jerusalema of Almeida, Levy and Villacís

Another dance that led to many comments was this Christmas by José Luis Martínez-Almeida, mayor of Madrid, his delegate for Culture, Andrea Levy, and Deputy Mayor Begoña Villacís, who gave everything with the Three Wise Men to the rhythm of Jerusalema, a whole anthem of TikTok with its choreography.

They did not have it very studied but with those leaps they earned a piece of roscón.

Soraya, from the sevillanas to the song of El Hormiguero

Sáenz de Santamaría is perhaps the one who has left the most choreographies. An example of this was her visit to a booth at the Seville April Fair in 2015, in which the then vice president got carried away.

He did not skimp on wrist movements, handkerchief twists and gestures inviting his companions around to join the dance.

Sonado was also his dance at the start of El Hormiguero (Antena 3) that he starred in that same year.

The dances in the privacy of Rajoy

The former president of the Gobi …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.