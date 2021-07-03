the “perpetual wear” of Public Health after 25 years of government of the PP

Public Health Manifestation. (Photo: .)

Talking about Health in the Community of Madrid has become synonymous with a lack of public investment, tiredness of professionals in the sector and permanent saturation of the system. For years, it has been the region of Spain that dedicates the least percentage of its GDP to this service. In total, according to the latest data from the Ministry, it allocates 3.6% to public health spending, with the first step – Primary Care (PC) – the one that comes out the worst (with 11.48% over the global).

Despite the continuous boasting about the management by the government authorities, the complaints from all the groups involved do not stop. The pandemic has revealed a critical situation that has put all areas of the health field in check, taking the pressure on care and the doctors themselves to the extreme.

Now, to all this is added a new contingency plan of the regional government to close 41 health centers during these summer holidays due to lack of toilets, which has set fire even more to a White Tide that has not hesitated to return to the streets. Platforms, unions, parties and neighborhood associations demonstrated last week together with the staff of health centers, hospitals and emergency services to denounce what they consider a perpetual “wear and tear” of Health after 25 years of the PP government in the region .

Liquidation of the National Health System

“Our concerns come from yesteryear,” says Carmen Esbrí

spokesperson for the Madrid Public Health Defense Board (MEDSAP) -Marea Blanca and State Coordinator of Mareas Blancas. “As of the financial crisis, our National Health System began to be liquidated. They sold us that public services were very expensive …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.