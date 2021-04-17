The perpetrator of the Indianapolis shooting used a rifle and worked in the warehouse, according to witness

15 minutes. The perpetrator of the shooting in which at least 8 people died in the last few hours in Indianapolis, Indiana used an automatic rifle and uttered a series of screams as he fired, said one of the witnesses to the event on Friday.

“I saw a man, a figure with a hood, the man he had an automatic rifle in his hand“Levi Miller, who was inside the warehouse of the postal services company FedEx in Indianapolis, where the event occurred, told NBC.

Miller, a FedEx employee, was having lunch with friends when he heard what appeared to be gunshots inside the building.

At first he thought it was a broken motor vehicle; but, when he heard 6 shots and then another 10, he got up and saw the figure of a man who was shooting “in arbitrary directions”.

Miller explained that the attacker was yelling, but was unable to understand what he was saying.

What’s more, claimed the suspect worked at the FedEx warehouse, but said he did not know him personally.

Official information

Indianapolis Police have not yet officially released details about the type of weapon the assailant used. However, the “number two” of that police force, Craig McCartt, told NBC on Friday that he had “some kind of rifle.”

Authorities have not yet released details on the identity of the attacker, who committed suicide after the shooting, or his possible motives. Several witnesses told local media that it was a white man.

The event left at least 8 dead, 4 wounded hospitalized with gunshot or shrapnel wounds and another wounded who was not shot, McCartt said, indicating that all of them appear to be stable.

The attack occurred shortly after 11:00 p.m. local time on Thursday (03:00 GMT Friday) at a FedEx warehouse near the Indianapolis airport where 4,500 people work.