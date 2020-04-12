The Governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, met this Sunday with the Peronist mayors of the towns of the first and third ring of the conurbano, where most of the people of the province live and where the obligatory quarantine is being carried out in the neighborhoods, instead of in the houses, because in many sectors it is impossible – due to space and habitat conditions – that the people comply with isolation.

The president heard from everyone present the same request. The communal chiefs agreed to maintain the rigidity of the quarantine that has been carried out so far, in some municipalities to further control circulation and keep factories and shops closed. They did not bring him any concrete proposal for any economic or productive sector to start working in the short term.

The argument in which all agreed is that if up to now the effective fulfillment of the quarantine gave good results in the infected and death curve, as the president showed Alberto Fernández In the press conference that he gave last Friday, the best decision is to stay on the same path and control the movement of people and vehicles as much as possible.

In addition, everyone fears that the COVID-19 virus will penetrate the most deprived neighborhoods, the contagion will multiply due to the laxer isolation they are complying with, that the municipal health systems will overflow and, consequently, affect the Buenos Aires health system. If that happened, there could be a peak in cases and the contagion curve would grow. To avoid this, the mayors understand that the restriction imposed from the Quinta de Olivos should not move a comma. At least, until April 27, the date on which this third section of the isolation would end.

Beyond that fear, the mayors made it clear that the isolation by neighborhoods is being met in a high percentage. People who cannot stay at home try to do it on the block or move around the neighborhood but respecting distance. In the Bonaeres government, they combined this information in recent days during tours of very poor neighborhoods in the suburbs. They were able to verify that people took responsibility for moving as little as possible. Compliance improved with respect to the start of quarantine.

The mayors were present at the meeting Juan Zabaleta (Hurlingham), Fernando Espinoza (The slaughter), Mayra Mendoza (Quilmes), Fernando Gray (Esteban Echeverría), Martín Insaurralde (Lomas de zamora), Juan Andreotti (San Fernando), Mario Secco (Cove), Ariel Sujarchuk (Escobar) and Gustavo Menéndez (Merlo). The Governor was accompanied by the head of the Buenos Aires Cabinet, Carlos Bianco, and the secretary general, Federico Thea.

The situation of the municipalities will be permanently monitored by Kicillof. In the event that later some mayor asks you to open a factory or a business, then from the government they must put together a protocol and then present the formal request to the national government. The decision to open or close the quarantine, case by case, is exclusive to the Nation. Each case will be evaluated and, if it is approved to continue, it can be specified with a special protocol on hygiene and social distancing.

The absolute restriction of the activities generated the brake of the economy and, therefore, impossibility to generate income for millions of citizens. In parallel, the municipalities also stopped receiving income from tax collection. In some locations, income fell between 60 and 70%. In an abrupt decline, it complicated the communal chiefs to meet current expenses. They need funds to pay salaries and supplies, and to allocate to the maintenance of local health centers.

The request for resources was unanimous. Just as it had happened because of the idea of ​​continuing with strict isolation throughout the Cornurbano. Those funds are exclusively to cover current expenses. Kicillof took note as he will also tomorrow when he meets with the mayors of Together for Change, and on Tuesday when he starts a videoconference with the communal chiefs of the interior.

There are municipalities that can sustain the expenses of April, but do not know if they will be able to do it in May or June. The decrease in income hit the coffers of their localities and they are going to need if or if they liquidate to face the monthly expenses. Funds that keep them afloat and don’t force them to defer payments. Beyond that serious financial problem that they see in the short term, the intendants affirm that today there is no social tension in the conurbano. For now, that is not a problem that worries them.

The Governor again made it clear to all that they will receive assistance from the provincial State and also from the national State. That is why Kicillof will first count all the requests and then will raise the resource claim with the national government. This will close the chain of demands that arises in the territory and that has Alberto Fernández as the vertex of the pyramid.

Meanwhile, the Buenos Aires government will continue to send funds to the municipalities using the food programs as a conduit. As the last one presented by Kicillof to send food to the most vulnerable sectors through the School Food System (SAE), which covers about 1,700,000 boys.

News in development ….