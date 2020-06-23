Armando Alejandro Montalvo was arrested outside the WWE Performance Center on Monday night, and he broadcast the entire event on Facebook live.

In 2015 Armando was issued a restraining order by the WWE, after the PC threw things at the walls, and the police thought he had a weapon, and they opened fire on him.

After that, he returned this year, with live broadcasts, continued with the harassment, but without crossing the limits, because he well knew that he had a restraining order. Now he crossed the limits and is caught again.

Performance Center stalker Armando Alejandro Montalvo arrested

Montalvo was arrested and charged with “Property search after warning.” At the time of writing this article, you are being held on a $ 500 bond.

WWE and Montalvo have a long history between them. He was shot outside the WWE Performance Center in 2015 when Orange County police thought he had a knife. He didn’t, but he was smearing milk-mixed feces on the walls.

Montalvo recently violated an order of protection and was found again in court. She called the judge “girl” during the teleconference hearing. We will have to see how his next court date goes.

