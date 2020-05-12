Among all the powerful villains the new Dark Knight film will have, this is one of the least represented in a live-action. Perhaps his character design is so playful, narcissistic and full of mental problems that make it difficult to represent in the new wave of mature productions. But this does not imply that he cannot be, his intelligence makes him a perfect villain, what he lacked was that the right hands came to see him with all the potential he can give and those of Matt Reeves seem to be the right ones. See Paul Dano as Riddler in ‘The Batman’ It is something that we can enjoy from now on, fortunately.

The film has postponed its release, joining several productions that have seen their calendars affected by the pandemic that has forced the temporary closings of several cinemas in the world. Starring Robert Pattinson (Batman), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (James Gordon), Colin Farrel (Penguin), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), is expected to premiere on October 1, 2021.

And of course we do not forget Dano, the 35-year-old actor who will be the second to play Riddler. The best known is, without a doubt, Jim Carrey who in 1995 donned a tight green shining bra for the movie ‘Batman Forever’. The second was the deceased actor Frank Gorshin, who participated in the 1960s television series ‘Batman’.

As expected, a new character design is yet to come, but they are expected to respect green and a bit of the characteristic purple of this character, who also has several question marks for his clothing. And this is how illustrator Will Gray imagines it, Paul Dano as Riddler in ‘The Batman’ from the eyes of this artist is an excellent option to consider.