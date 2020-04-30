The highest technology at the service of exclusivity. Being able to belong to the premium universe has its privileges: it means being on the front line of the most extreme innovations, many of them even coming from competition, but with a very select approach, focused on quality and maximum distinction.

One of the latest cutting-edge examples associated with sophistication is provided by Porsche, which began to implement 3D printed seats with the shape of the driver’s body to ensure maximum comfort for customers in the Stuttgart home. Using this technique, the German manufacturer specifically develops the central area of ​​the seat, and in this way users can choose between three types of stiffness: hard, medium or soft.

In addition to an ergonomic fit similar to that found in competition modelsThis armchair also offers a unique design, less weight and more comfort. In principle, it will be available from May for the drivers of Porsche 911 and 718 in Europe, although with a limited edition of only 40 prototypes to use on circuits. From that experience with customers, the brand plans to make adjustments and already have the approval to implement it in street vehicles in mid-2021.

This new armchair offers a structure made with three layers: a base support made of expanded polypropylene, to which is added a key layer for comfort made with 3D-based polyurethane-based materials. Then it is covered with a resistant material called Racetex, which includes a design with special perforations to favor the cooling of the seat. In other words, the 3D printer makes the padded central part of the cushion and the backrest.

“With the 3D printed seat shaped like the body, we are once again giving customers of series production cars the opportunity to experience imported technology from the competition,” said Michael Steiner, Head of Research and Development at Porsche.

With this new technology, the German manufacturer reintroduces developments from the racing world in its street cars: a custom sports seat in a Porsche it is something that very few users will be able to resist. A detail as sophisticated as it is useful to improve the driving experience on board extreme sports cars.

“The seat is the interface between man and car, an important element for sporty and precise driving. This is why a custom car seat shell has been used for a long time in each rider. The new seat serves to give customers the opportunity to experience imported technology from the competition, “says Steiner.

The 3D printed seats already approved for off-road use, with their three levels of hardness and comfort, will be available since mid 2021 at the Exclusive Manufaktur factory in Porsche, the special division of the brand that is in charge of personalizing its models. In the long term, the firm hopes to continue adding adaptations at the request of its clients using 3D technology.