The perfect revenge in a McAuto against an impatient customer

A story posted on Facebook has gone viral. The reason? What is the perfect revenge against an impatient customer in a McAuto, the MacDonald’s food collection service.

As the Mirror collects, the protagonist explained that while placing his order at the first window, the driver of the car behind him “I continually beeped and it drove me crazy because I was running too late. “

While driving to the second window to pay, the protagonist of the story made sure that the woman behind had enough time to place her order. before telling the cashier that he wanted to pay for their meals, what at first seemed to be an act of kindness and kindness.

After paying for his food and that of the woman in the back, he moved on, watching as the woman in the back came to the cashier window and was told that your order had been paid for the man she had pissed off minutes before.

“I continued to the next window and she leaned out of the window looking at me like crazy because the cashier had told her that I paid for her food. She felt very ashamed and avoided my eye contact through the rear view mirror, “revealed the narrator.

“When I got to the last window to pick up my food, I showed the clerk the two tickets and I also took her food with me. I paid for it, it’s mine! He had to turn around and wait even longer. He is going to learn today! “, Concludes the story.

Shared on Twitter, the story has more than 10,000 retweets, more than 35,000 ‘likes’ and more than 600 comments.