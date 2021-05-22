The perfect play of ‘Cuéntame’: Antonio Alcántara dies but will continue in the following season

After 20 years (it premiered in September 2001), 21 seasons and almost 400 episodes, ‘Tell me how it happened’ is like the family you visit when you return to town. Maybe you are not aware of everything, maybe you have missed some important moments … but that’s what they are, family. In addition, it continues to be one of the series with the best interpretations and best scripts that we have in Spain, and when it reaches its peaks, they are very high.

One of those peaks took place this Thursday, when TVE broadcast episode 388 of the series, the penultimate of a very special 21st season that came with a historic moment for Spanish television: the death of Antonio Alcántara. Although the fact that it is not a final farewell takes some weight off it, yes.

This season of ‘Cuéntame’ has had two timelines, on the one hand it has continued with the chronology of the series reaching the year 92, and on the other it has shown us what has become of the Alcántara during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021. A total break with the structure and premise of the series that has resulted in a chronicle of the times of COVID-19: Antonio, Merche, Carlos and the others have been confined, have been admitted and have been vaccinated almost to the time the rest of Spain.

The Alcántara patriarch was the most affected by the virus, starting the season directly at the UCI. But he finally survived the pandemic (as has always happened with this family, with whom nothing has been able to end in the last 60 years of Spanish history), although the writers saved the twist for last: Antonio dies unexpectedly, exhausted by everything that has happened.

And here’s the catch: while the character passes away in the present timeline, he’s obviously still alive in the ’90s. What opens the door for Imanol Arias to continue in the series the following season, which is already confirmed and is in development.

On the other hand, the script coordinator Joaquín Oristrell has assured El País that he does not know if the 22nd season will continue with the narration in two stages. There is a possibility that ‘Cuéntame’ will be the same as always and continue with the history of the Alcántara in the 90s. And there Antonio Alcántara is still alive and well.

The death of the p’arriba

Which does not mean that the death of one of the most iconic characters in contemporary Spanish fiction was perfect. A clear tribute to ‘The Godfather’, and with reminiscences at the end of ‘A two meters under the ground’, for the emotional power of the moment, which has already joined the crowded Olympus of the best moments of ‘Cuéntame’.

Everything happens in Sagrillas, his hometown far from San Genaro and Madrid. The adult version of Carlos, played by Carlos Hipólito, accompanies Antonio to the family’s vineyards, where they have experienced some of the most beautiful moments in the history of the Alcántara. There Antonio loses his strength and has to sit on a chair. “Why don’t you tell your mother to come over here for a little while, that the place is very beautiful? And by the way tell her that I love her very much,” she asks. “Goodbye son”.

Then he is left alone and roots emerge from the ground to grab his feet. The earth calls you. But he objects, he rips them off. A boy from the village appears, and Antonio shares his last reflection with him while, behind him, the vineyards grow leaves and bear fruit as if autumn had suddenly arrived: “Do you know why grapes grow in bunches? “Because they are like a family. They grow up together, they need each other and they help each other to mature because they are like a family. Sometimes one becomes pocha and they don’t let it fall because they are a family.”

At the end of his life, Antonio Alcántara remembers everyone who has accompanied him. We see images from the series’ past, an especially fruitful resource after 20 years of broadcast. But there are also winks in the script. “They have always called me el p’arriba, because as a child I always looked at the sky,” he says to the child.. The series had already made reference to that nickname at other times: for example, in chapter 173, Carlos wrote a story inspired by his father entitled ‘El hijo del p’arriba’.

Just when he dies, Mercedes realizes it from the room where they are all gathered. He gets up and, looking up at the sky, says: “Don’t go too far, my love.”. One shot shows an eagle soaring through the sky.

Thanks! Thank you for joining us for another week and for accompanying Antonio Alcántara until the end? See you next Thursday at La 1 # CuéntameParriba pic.twitter.com/2hCWy6Cjjz – Tell me how it happened (@cuentametve) May 20, 2021

It is a perfect literary device to explain Antonio Alcántara, who Mercedes once said had only taken root in his vineyards. An ambitious man who wanted to fly, despite everything that tied him to the ground. Oristrell underlines this in his interview in El País: “Antonio is a man of the people who goes to the city, who wanted to be a king, a powerful man, to be close to the powerful, and who then returns to earth. He wanted to play the Moon many times and the Moon is very difficult to touch, because they do not let you. Our country is not very self-made, it is very class-oriented and does not allow people to enter certain places. Antonio has tried, but where he belongs is where he ends“.

Decline audiences

A pity that the audiences have not accompanied the series during this season, which for the first time does not have an average of more than two million viewers in its live broadcast. The episode had a 9.4% share with 1,458,000 viewers (something better than ‘La cocinera de Castamar’ on Antena 3 but well below ‘Survivientes’ on Telecinco) according to data from Formula TV.

“The audiences are very, very bad, but in all the television in free”, analyzes the scriptwriter. “Then you add the deferred and it’s not so bad, but free-to-air television is dying in terms of fiction. ‘Cuéntame’ should now be on a platform, which is where the series have life“.

Imanol Arias says “goodbye”

And although he will continue to participate in the series, which he not only stars in but also produces, Imanol Arias has lived this death as a farewell. He has told RTVE.es: “It is difficult to assess to what extent [forma parte de mi vida] and even explain it. It is evident that working with Antonio Alcántara no longer resembles what working with other characters is.. The references that have accumulated, the twists, the very plot of the story, which has been linked to certain circumstances that I could recognize in my life, have made me have a special and personal connection “.

At the end of the road, and looking back, the actor considers that Antonio Alcántara was an imperfect man but dedicated to his family: “It takes a long time to realize that his dedication to his children, which causes him so much discomfort, is the only way he has to be happy. He’s bossy, patriarch, stubborn, liar, exaggerated, insufferable, but he’s a fatherly love. “