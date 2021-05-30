The perfect house for the car collector: 50 parking spaces and even a gas station

Enlarge

ACD May 30, 2021

If you are a billionaire and you collect cars, we have found the ideal house for you: it has 50 parking spaces and even a gas station.

The life of billionaires, although it may seem like it, sometimes is not easy … especially if they are car collectors. Have you ever wondered where these automotive gems are housed? Obviously, the street or a community garage are not the correct answers.

For this, they have mansions like the one we present today. It is a very exclusive mansion in the rural area of ​​the state of Montana, in the United States, surrounded by nature and that has its own underground garage for 50 cars, a gas station and even a power room.

2 photos House with 50 garages in Montana

Enlarge

Built in 1987, it sits in just over 80,000 square meters of land, with a main residence, located at the end of a private road in a gated community, of 836 square meters with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen and an oversized two-car garage. But that is not all.

A little further down the driveway is the entrance to a separate underground facility capable of holding up to 50 vehicles. Inside, you’ll also find a maintenance room with a two-post lift and a dynamometer built into the floor. There is also a built-in electric car charger for Tesla models and a automatic car wash.

The mansion of every good car fan: mega garage and go-kart track

Elsewhere on the property you will find a fuel pump with capacity for 3,785 liters, a house for the caretakers of the property and a separate guest house.

The property, valued at $ 12 million, it’s up for sale again, so you’re a billionaire car collector and you’re reading this, you might have found your dream home. If you are not that lucky, the only thing you can (as we do) is die of envy and play the lottery again and again to see if your luck changes.