Video calls have become the main channel of coexistence between friends, family and coworkers during the confinement experienced in many countries due to the coronavirus. There have even been recommendations to know how to be during one of these sessions, both in terms of behavior and in relation to the use of technology. One such suggestion comes from managerial efficiency guru Mark Murphy, who advised in an article for Forbes the use of headphones with a microphone to prevent ambient noise from entering the conversation, especially at work.

In that sense, since the use of the camera is also another of its recommendations, it is important to choose headphones that offer decent audio quality, but also have a discreet and formal appearance. All of these requirements are covered by Logitech H390 Headphones. In addition, they are one of the models top rated on Amazon, as more than 1,500 users of this platform have rated them with an average grade of 4.4 stars out of five.

Stereo sound and noise reduction

To prevent you from losing details of the conversation, the Logitech H390 headphones have laser optimized transducers, which offer a enhanced digital audio. Besides, his stereo sound makes them ideal for calls, games or music. And as far as the microphone is concerned, it integrates a background noise reduction to allow clear conversations and can be placed in different positions to make it easier to catch your voice or to get in the way when not in use.

All these points are confirmed by the client Jorge in his review: “The sound quality is good, more than I expected and although they are not for listening to music, they behave quite well.” Also, his opinion about the microphone is positive: “I have played several times with friends and they have heard me perfectly; it has no volume drop and the voice is clear, with hardly any distortion (it also depends on the speed of the internet) ”.

Controls on cable and padded supports

To facilitate its use and that you do not have to resort to the computer, these headphones integrate controls on the cable they allow adjust volume or mute calls without having to turn them off or disconnect them. The best thing is that you can use them very comfortably during a call of a few minutes or a game session of several hours, thanks to their adjustable headband and its padded synthetic leather pads both for the head and for both ears.

“The headband has a padding that I have found very comfortable. If I wear them for an hour or more, some headphones do me a little damage where the headband touches, up on the head; but these don’t even bother me ”, assures the user Jean. A similar opinion is expressed by another of Amazon’s clients: “The headphones are small but very comfortable. Good quality in materials. The built-in volume control on the cable is very useful too. ”

Two meter cable with USB connection

With the 2.33 meters of cable length With these headphones, you won’t have range problems to use them, even if the PC is on the ground: you can stand up or stretch without worrying about pulling on them. Connecting them to the computer is also very simple: just plug them into a USB port to start using them, without installing no controller, since it is compatible with all major operating systems (Windows, Mac and Linux).

The latter is one of the main advantages found by one of the customers who have already tried the headphones: “The connection is very simple: you just have to insert the USB and in a few seconds you can use it. There are no drivers or anything to install. ” Álvaro Vila agrees with this opinion, which in addition to highlighting the “very good sound quality”, highlights the ease of installation: “Simply plug in without the need for configuration. It works even on linux without any problem. Highly recommended ”.

