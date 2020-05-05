A lot has been said lately about the possible appearance of Matt Murdock in the upcoming Arachnid movie, however, this is not the most popular antihero that Marvel has, So a new Spider-Man fan art emerged with Deadpool, and while this may not happen, there is always a chance the studio has a surprise in store.

Since Marvel was able to retrieve the characters that were under the Fox license, the study is looking at ways to incorporate these beings into the MCU, and Deadpool is one of the antiheroes who is costing him the most work, due to the profile that the character manages, since this does not fall within the parameters of Disney.

For that reason, ‘Spider-Man 3 ‘could be the perfect movie for the antihero to debut in the MCU, Since the installments of the arachnid are usually a little more comical than the other films that make up this universe, so Deadpool would only have to moderate his style of humor and some of his phrases, to team up with Spidey.

Now, digital artist Apexform has stopped imagining this moment And he has designed an image that shows Spidey saving Deadpool from a fire, so Spider-Man sports a heroic pose, while the antihero, true to his habit, does one of his classic sarcastic poses.

While it’s only fan art, and the odds of Deadpool appearing in ‘Spider-Man 3’ are very low, the image lends itself for this scene to be recreated in a post-credits scene from the film, since it would be a good way to debut Deadpool in the MCU, without the need for the character to show his most irreverent side.

This is how this fan art of Spider-Man with Deadpool gives us what we could see in the film, unfortunately we will have to wait a long time to find out, since the third installment of the arachnid has postponed its release date, while Disney and Marvel have not yet decided what profile they will give the antihero for their third film.