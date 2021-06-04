The perfect cheese board: the 5 varieties you cannot miss



Cheese is a food that reflects the richness, culture and traditions of many regions in the world. Do not hesitate any longer and enjoy these unique variants with a delicious glass of wine.

There is nothing more practical, delicious and colorful, than riding a rich table of varied cheeses to enjoy any event. Although in recent months much has been said about the effects of dairy on health, the truth is that no one refuses to enjoy a good cheese and a glass of wine, they are the perfect combination.

In conjunction with the celebration of World Cheese Day and taking into account that every day people are becoming more demanding when it comes to the quality of cheeses. In addition, knowing that there are some doubts about the best variants to assemble a homemade cheese board worthy of a magazine, we set ourselves the task of selecting the options that simply cannot be missing. You will win over your guests with very little effort!

1. Manchego

The manchego cheese It comes from the La Mancha region in Spain. It is made with sheep’s milk that results in spicy, nutty and grassy flavors. It is one of the most gourmet cheeses that exist and is characterized by its high fat content, which gives it a rich feeling, certainly irresistible. This type of cheese is best served with crackers or crackers, thinly sliced ​​ham, almonds, walnuts, and sweet flavors like honey and jams. When it comes to wine pairing, Manchego goes well with Spanish sherry, red wines like Cabernet Sauvignon. some fruity variant and pinot noir.

2. Gouda

One of the most popular and consumed variants around the world is the wonderful gouda cheese, which is originally from the Netherlands and it has a nutty and buttery flavor with hints of caramel. The truth is that it is always a good idea to integrate it into a cheese board, since it meets even the most demanding tastes: young gouda has a mild flavor and becomes strong as it ages, therefore its young variants are generally covered with a red or yellow waxy coating, while an aged gouda is covered with black wax. This Dutch cheese goes well with bread and fresh fruits like grapes, sliced ​​apples and dried apricots. Young gouda can be paired with a glass of Pinot Grigio or Reisling, while mature gouda pairs well with Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay. It also pairs perfectly with liqueurs such as dark rum or a single malt whiskey.

3. Triple Cream Brie

The Triple Cream Brie is simply a pleasant explosion of flavor and is definitely the best option to integrate a cheese from buttery smooth texture, ideal for spreading on bread. And this is why it is best enjoyed with sliced ​​baguettes and crackers, while paired with delicious fruits like berries and grapes. To further elevate its flavors, it is ideal for top with something sweet like honey and fig jam. Triple cream brie also pairs perfectly with different varieties of wine, such as Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc, dark beer, fruity pilsner or bourbon.

4. Cheddar cheese

Cheddar originates from a small English town, and is popular for being a Hard cheese with a strong, nutty flavor. The flavor varies from sweet and creamy to bitter and spicy, depending on the production process and degree of maturity. Cheddar cheese pairs well with sliced ​​fruits like strawberries and pears, and meats like salami and pepperoni. Do not forget to accompany it with some salty crackers and toasted almonds. It also pairs perfectly with Pinot Noir, Cabernet Sauvignon or a good pale beer.

5. Goat cheese

Goat cheese is one of the pampered alternatives and it is characterized by being soft, silky and pleasant on the palate. What’s more It has a wide range of flavors and can go from mild to spicy to herbaceous and sweet. Some of the popular goat cheeses are the classic French chevre and blue cheese. It is one of the most versatile and combinable variants, it goes well with almost everything: berries, salami, olives, walnuts, honey and crackers. In particular, cheese pairs incredibly well with wine with Chardonnay, Zinfandel, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc or Malbec. Another option to wines? Pair with citrus gin or a Hefeweizen beer – just perfect!

