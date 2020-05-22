Photograph courtesy of the Perez Art Museum in Miami (PAMM) showing the work “Fet Chaloska” (2005-2016) by the Haitian-born Miami artist Viktor El-Saieh, recently compared to seven other works. EFE / PAMM

Miami, May 22 . .- The Perez Art Museum in Miami (PAMM) reported on Friday the acquisition of eight works by artists represented by local galleries and valued at $ 145,000 to boost the city’s artistic ecosystem in hard times. of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PAMM Collectors Council regularly makes these purchases to incorporate works into its permanent collection and at the same time activate galleries and artists, but never in its 15 years of existence has it made such a large acquisition.

“As a Miami flag arts institution, the PAMM must do what it can to illuminate the landscape of its vibrant and multicultural community of artists and galleries, which have been hit hard by the current crisis,” said the director of the PAMM. Franklin Sirmans.

The Council formed by the most prominent art collectors in Miami this time chose the sculpture “Untitled / adding lines” (2019), by Yanira Collado, “Exorcism” (1994-2019), by Myrlande Constant, “Eros. Allegory of Love (2019), by Conrad Egyir, and “Fet Chaloska (2005-2016)”, by Viktor El-Saieh.

The sculpture “Can I Borrow a Cup of Sugar (2020)”, by Lucía Hierro, “Untitled (2020)”, an abstract painting by Kelley Johnson, “Infinite Regress LXXV (2019)”, by Eamon Oré-Girón, and ” Work on Felt (Variation 8) “(2020), a musical sculpture by Naama Tsabar, complete the list.

These artists are represented by Central Fine Gallery, Emerson-Dorsch Gallery, Nina Johnson Gallery, PRIMARY, Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Mindy Solomon Gallery and Spinello Projects.

“The importance of Miami art galleries for the cultural and economic well-being of the city cannot be overlooked. We hope this gesture inspires others to support those spaces (and others) in these challenging times. We are all together on this, “said René Morales, director of curiatorial affairs and chief curator of the PAMM.

The PAMM implements with these acquisitions its commitment to diversify the permanent collection with the work of communities such as Latinos, the African Diaspora, and Latin Americans and the Caribbean.

The United States reached 1,583,561 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 95,052 deaths, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Florida are 48,675, while another 48 deaths added to the total of 2,144 in the state, which is advancing in the first phase of the economic reopening.