Several months ago it was said that Rick Riordan, creator of the Percy Jackson novels, had met with Disney. Apparently, the meeting was perfect since the saga will have its series on Disney +.

The saga of novels written by Rick Riordan which started in 2005 with Percy Jackson: The Lightning Thief will become a live-action series in Disney +. It seems that the meetings have gone well and both have reached an agreement. This news was announced by the writer himself and his wife, Becky, in a video posted on his Twitter account. The series, still in its early stages of development, will adapt the five novels and start from the beginning, ignoring the two films starring Logan Lerman that were released in 2010 and 2013. The couple will be heavily involved in the development of the production.

This is the statement that accompanies the video: “Hello fans Percy Jackson’ fans; For the last decade you have worked very hard to support the idea of ​​a faithful audiovisual adaptation of the world of ‘Percy Jackson’. Some of you have suggested that it would be a great series for Disney +. We could not agree more! We can’t say much more at the moment but we’re excited about the idea for the highest quality live-action series that follows the story of the original five-book saga of ‘Percy Jackson’, starting with ‘The Lightning Thief’ in the first season. We assure you that Becky and I will be involved in person in all aspects of the series.. There will be much more news in the future, but for now we have a lot of work to do! Put on your belts, demigods. It is going to be a fantastic and exciting trip! ”

From Fox to Disney +

Since the Casa del Ratón streaming platform began announcing its projects for series, it was clear that they are not afraid to invest a lot of money in their “television” production. So Disney + was the most logical option to adapt a saga that had been brought to the cinema by Fox the past decade with less success than expected.

Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief, directed by Chris Columbus, cost nearly $ 100 million and grossed just over $ 200 worldwide. The studio was barely able to produce a sequel, which came three years later without Columbus and with bad reviews.

