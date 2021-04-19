The Peque remained 9th in the ranking and Djokovic, at the top

Although a Diego schwartzman He did not do well at the Monte Carlo Masters 1000, he also remained in ninth place in the ATP ranking. But tennis gives revenge quickly and Peque is already focused on him Barcelona ATP 500, which starts this Monday.

The Argentine tennis player will play the ATP 500 in Barcelona.

The Peque continues within the top ten in the world, being the only South American in the world top 20.

.In the tournament in the Spanish city, he will face Tiafoe, where he will try to maintain his level and demonstrate his great game as he did earlier this year in our country, when he became champion in brick dust. Another Argentine who will be present is Guido Pella, who has not been showing good performances so far this year and will debut against Kei Nishikori.

Guido Pella, will be another of our representatives in the ATP 500 in Barcelona.

The ATP ranking was modified after the Monte Carlo Masters 1000: Russia’s Andrey Rublev, who was a finalist, rose one spot to the seventh rung, beating Roger Federer, absent from the courts after his brief return in Doha at the beginning of March. Tournament champion Stefano Tsitsipás held onto his fifth place behind Dominic Thiem. For his part, Medvedev retains his second place ahead of Spaniard Rafael Nadal, despite being out of the Monegasque contest for contracting coronavirus. Who remains firm in his first place, maintaining his leadership is Novak Djokovic, who was surprisingly eliminated in the round of 16.

The ATP ranking

1. Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 11,873

2. Daniil Medvedev (Russia) 9,850

3. Rafael Nadal (Spain) 9,490

4. Dominic Thiem (Austria) 8,615

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece) 7,860

6. Alexander Zverev (Germany) 6,125

7. Andrey Rublev (Russia) 5,955

8. Roger Federer (Switzerland) 5,875

9. Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) 3,720

10. Matteo Berrettini (Italy) 3,453.

