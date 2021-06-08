The Peque, recontra point in the bets

Diego Schwartzman got a brave in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. The Peque will face Nadal, the record man of the brick dust of Paris. Hence, in the run-up to the meeting on Wednesday at 9.30 (ESPN broadcasts and you can follow the minute by minute in Olé), Spanish appears as the top favorite. A potential winner … The bookmakers reflect this in a large differential between the two odds. On the one hand, the dreamed victory of the Argentine (10th in the ranking) pays 11. That is to say, if someone trusts the bump and puts in 100 dollars, they can take 1100. On the other hand, Nadal’s triumph (3rd) gives less than 1. Whoever puts 100 dollars or euros for Rafa will take 105 at most.

The Peque reaches this clash in the third turn of the main court Philippe Chatrier after leaving on the road the Taiwanese Yen Hsun Lu (680), the Slovenian Aljaz Bedene (56) and the Germans Philipp Kohlschreiber (132) and Jan Lennard Struff ( 42). Can you surprise Rafa? The record is not in Schwartzman’s favor. But beware that once beat him. It was in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome, in 2020, in a remembered 6-2 and 7-5.

That was the only triumph of the Peque. The other ten games were taken by Rafa. For Grand Slam they played five times, and Schwartzman could never get a set from him (Two of those antecedents were at Roland Garros).

In fact, the last time they saw each other was In the 2020 Roland Garros semi-final, Nadal won 6-3, 6-3 and 7-6. He then prevailed against Djokovic to lift his 13th trophy in Paris.

The numbers and the bets, then, put Nadal on the way to the semi of this Roland Garros in which he did not give a set. It’s that Rafa played 105 times in this tournament. Won 103.

VIDEOS OF THE SMALL IN ROLAND GARROS 2021

