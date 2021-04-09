The Peque has Captain America’s shield for the Masters 1000

Diego schwartzman has the racket as his lethal weapon and received a shield for his defense in the first Masters 1000 on brick dust of the 2021 that is coming, in Monte Carlo. But not just any shield, the Peque has that of Captain America.

“I’m going to add him to my bag to surprise on the court when necessary, “wrote the Argentine tennis player, along with a video in which he is protecting himself from the tennis balls thrown at him.

From April 11 (until April 18) the tournament will be played at the Montecarlo Country Club, where players such as Rafael Nadal, maximum champion of this contest with 11 conquests, Novak Djokovic, world number 1, Fabio Fognini, last monarch, and Schwartzman, who is located in position 9 of the ATP ranking, will participate.

The little one, who arrives at the Masters with great enthusiasm, taking into account that the clay is the surface on which he stands out the most, has already received the claim of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, they asked him for the return of the shield.

“Hey Diego, we saw your video and I think we need to talk“started Sebastian Stan, actor who plays the Winter Soldier.”The shield you have is not to be used that way“Falcon actor Anthony Mackie told him.” Your backhand is good, please use your racket, “Seba demanded.

