According to Gabriel Pellegrino, president of Gymnastics and Fencing of La Plata, in La Redonda, the continuity of Diego Maradona as coach of the Wolf is ruled out: « The problem is not Diego but the environment that manages it. He has a group of people who do not He allows us to talk to him. They wanted a salary increase that we cannot assume. Maradona is the one who cares the least about money, there is an environment that has another economic interest «

var titolo_art = "Gymnastics (LP), Pellegrino: " The people who run Maradona don't allow us to talk to him "";

var sezione_art = "Foreground";

